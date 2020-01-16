SIMMERING FROGS

I am frustrated by the resistance movement, along with all the emails I receive stating our most important goal is to oust Trump.

I agree that Trump is hideous, but he is a symptom of a much larger problem, a corrupt SYSTEM that the “resistance movement” blindly ignores.

What is important to recognize is how our government has changed, from a democracy of the people, to an oligarchy of corporations. It is exemplified through corrupt crony capitalism, or a “shadow state” of unelected power ruled by weapons contractors and other Fortune 500 companies. Together, they work for their bottom line of huge profits and “full-spectrum-dominance,” while they hide their taxes through loopholes and shelters overseas, contributing nothing to American democracy.

Further, they use and control departments of government, the mainstream media and militarized police connected to “das Homeland” to surveil and control each of us. So much control do they seem to have that they will prevent you from feeding the homeless on the streets where you live!

This immoral, ill-compassionate system was not the creation of Donald Trump. It is a system he inherited (and which he cooperates and colludes with) that has been building its corrupt state ever so slowly, getting us to where we are today — frogs simmering in its polluted waters.

~ GRANT MARCUS

VIA EMAIL

ByPRODUCTS OF ABUSE

People who harass and threaten homeless people are the same type of people who create homelessness. They are mentally ill, even if they may be high-achieving wealthy homeowners. There’s probably unresolved childhood trauma that leaves them feeling powerless, so they do what most power and control seekers do: they wake up early and hit the streets (or show up at their offices) looking for someone vulnerable to abuse. With homeless people they know they’ll get away with it.

There’s a scapegoat mechanism triggered when the fear and anger we feel is met with someone safe enough to blame. This is why we fight with loved ones — they are safe. It would not be safe to express similar emotions to a hostile person who lives next door, so we transfer our anger toward someone who is unlikely to strike back.

Think about how tired you are when you get home and flop down on the couch. A homeless person has no safe place to rest, and their constant exposure to the elements is exhausting. They all have PTSD. And many of them are homeless because they had to escape abuse. Imagine how badly you’d have to be abused to choose sleeping out on the sidewalk indefinitely.

I am an heir to a wealthy family, but families like mine can get nasty, fight over money, and psychologically and emotionally abuse one another. I’ve ended up homeless twice in my life. Other times I’ve paid $2,000 to $3,000 in monthly rent while working high-paying jobs, driving fancy cars I later had to sleep in. I can tell you that the main cause of homelessness is not some form of disease or unexplained mental illness. Homelessness is a symptom of psychological or physical trauma that has not been treated.

Toxic families are as common as crazy neighbors who harass, emotionally attack, physically threaten or otherwise cause disease. In other words, homelessness is a byproduct of abusive behavior … but the real disease is carried and spread by people who lack empathy and become addicted to the feeling of power and control they get by hurting others.

Be kind to each other. And God bless everyone. If you yearn for power and control, then act more like God and learn to love others. Otherwise you may just be a jerk who just thinks he is God in his neighborhood.

~ COLEY CARNEGIE

VIA EMAIL

GOOD VS. BAD

It would be very interesting to see Michael Bloomberg as the Democratic nominee for president, Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, and Tom Steyer as the Green Party nominee. I can just see the debate conversation: “I know what is best for billionaires,” says Trump; “No you don’t,” says Steyer; “You are both wrong,” says Bloomberg.

If he wins the nomination, a slogan for the Bloomberg campaign might be: “It takes a good billionaire to beat a bad billionaire!”

~ ROBERT MATANO

VIA EMAIL

