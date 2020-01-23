MISSING TOM

My family and I have been longtime readers of the Pasadena Weekly and love how you all cover the local news, arts, sports, politics, environment, and music scenes. (My wife and I have been reading since we were students at Occidental in the 1980s!)

We love your reporting, but one of the things that makes the Weekly mandatory reading every week is the comic, “This Modern World.” We love it!

But what happened to it? It provides some of the best political commentary we’ve ever seen. I think it was even short-listed for a Pulitzer not too long ago.

Please tell the powers-that-be (i.e., Steve Stickbine, etc.) to bring back “This Modern World!”

Thanks much.

~ BOB GUTZMAN

PASADENA

LOGICAL DEMAND

When I was a young architectural apprentice I befriended the great architect Harwell Hamilton Harris, who became my mentor. I asked Mr. Harris at one point what was the most important lesson he learned from his teacher, Richard Neutra. Mr. Harris immediately said in a voice that sounded like every Old Testament prophet rolled together, “One thing demands another, every change calls for another.”

After 40 years in design I can say no truer words were ever spoken.

Presently, the California Legislature is setting about to change California law and make shelter a right. The thought fills my oppressed beleaguered designers heart with joy. This change logically demands several others among them:

1. No longer can the Zoning Code declare any parcel to be off limits to residential building.

2. No longer can the Zoning Code erect so many regulations and demands that it makes parcels economically unviable to build upon.

3. No longer can the Building Code erect so many demands and costs that middle-class and poor people cannot build their own homes or that developers can not profitably build for them, as is now the case.

If housing is a right, it must be a right that cannot be destroyed and deprived by the administrative state. Changes to the Building and Zoning codes in California since 1978 have added 30 to 40 percent to the cost of a dwelling unit. This has always been morally unacceptable and has in no small part led to the crisis of affordability.

Making the change in California statutory law to define shelter as human right, as it has always been under Natural Law, should finally demand the end of the unaccountable, unreasonable totalitarian administrative state control of housing. Now, finally, there is a change whose logical unforeseen consequences are long overdue.

~ STEVEN S. LAMB

PRESIDENT

SOCIETY OF ORGANIC ARCHITECTS

ALTADENA

HOLD ON, Steve

Private property is a right. Access to it comes through a viable market.

Free up the market from government tyranny and we’ll get back to the “real” right.

Please don’t “jump the shark” on this.

We’re getting there … the craziness, though difficult, is interim, IMHO.

Below (is) a related (and excellent) piece in the Pasadena Star-News, exposing how “change begets change” – in so many uncalculated ways:

~ MARY DEE ROMNEY

PASADENA

CORRUPT BY NATURE

To state lawmakers:

I hope that you will do all in your power to secure an exemption for independent California music professionals under AB5.

This law is unfair and unreasonable, especially to the rank and file of the music industry. I believe it is a corrupt law by nature, and its only purpose is to squeeze money out of an already desperate contingency of the arts community.

The bottom line is I am using my equipment, my schedule, and my resources to complete a job. Under those conditions, by definition, I cannot be considered an employee!

Please support the people who have sacrificed to uphold the arts and the culture of this country.

Respectfully,

~ BILLY MITCHELL

PASADENA

