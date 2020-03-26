MAKING HISTORY

Thank you for including the information about HISTORYCon.

Just a note, it has been postponed and not canceled… Stay tuned for a new date!

~LEE WALLMAN

VIA EMAIL

SURVIVING CORONAVIRUS

School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding . . . We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But, there’s more . . .

Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.

Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:

* Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens

* Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods

* Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes

* Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep

Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?

~VICTOR CASTANZA

VIA EMAIL

WRONG MESSAGE

The president is supposed to protect and defend the Constitution and the people — never to attack them! He must answer the people’s call and give them the medical supplies and answers they are pleading for. This is no time for him to bark with anger at the people and tell them, “…the federal government is not a shipping clerk.” OK, well, Mr. President, the White House is not the set of a reality show or one of your casinos. With all those portraits of presidents past in the White House, you are sitting in the shadow of a greatness which you cannot ever hope to achieve!

~PHILIP A. LEFCOURT

PASADENA

DEFINITION OF INSANITY

Re: “PW rides along with Pasadena Police Department’s Homeless Outreach-Psychiatric Evaluation team,” March 11

I read the sad article of how Registered Nurse Guillermo Vasquez and Officer Donovan Jones are reaching out to the homeless.

I personally reported to City Manager Steve Mermell the situation with Amanda Ross who is homeless and in a wheelchair. Apparently he did follow up as your article seems to bear out.

The problem is that the city leaders, outreach workers, police, etc use the same talking points. They all restate that they cannot enforce panhandling because it is not illegal. They cannot force people with severe mental and/or physical conditions into shelter.

Your article states that Vasquez is frustrated because so many refuse help. But they will keep trying, hoping that things will change. This is almost verbatim what I was told by Mr. Mermell. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different is the definition of insanity.

Does the city really believe that at some point the homeless will have a miraculous revelation and start accepting help? Anyone can see this is just wishful thinking.

The city needs to evaluate those in mental and physical distress and start placing them into shelters or medical facilities. We are in the midst of a corona virus and those who are positive don’t have the choice to accept or deny help. They are quarantined. This should be a wake up call to all of us.

Hopefully we will eventually get past the coronavirus pandemic, but if we don’t learn from this we will just be waiting for the next pandemic of typhoid or some other fatal disease because we were more worried about the feelings of the homeless rather than protecting our community.

~WILLIAM MASTREANO

PASADENA

SWEAT THE SMALL STUFF

In dealing with climate change, the small stuff matters too!

Is anyone else appalled by the long rolls of paper that come with every CVS receipt? Where is there a climate change consciousness and environmental responsibility?

~JUNE KAILES

VIA EMAIL