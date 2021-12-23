By Laura Latzko

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

At Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills, the Rose Bowl celebration begins early with the Beef Bowl.

Each year, the steakhouse hosts, on different days, the two NCAA college football teams that will compete in the Rose Bowl. This year, Ohio State will dine on Dec. 28, followed by Utah on Dec. 29.

The Beef Bowl tradition started with Richard N. Frank, an avid football fan and Lawry’s founder, over 55 years ago.

“He grew up in Pasadena and loved going to the Rose Bowl games,” said Ryan Wilson, Frank’s grandson and Lawry’s chief executive officer.

“He thought it was a great opportunity to market the restaurant and host the teams. That’s how it began, and he had a relationship, being an influential person in Pasadena, with the tournament. Even to this day, it is still a handshake agreement that goes back many, many years.

“He loved college football, period. He was a proud citizen of Pasadena. For him, this was a great opportunity to combine a lot of his passions and his passion for our family business.”

The restaurant is welcoming the athletes back to the dining room after a pandemic-driven cancellation last year.

Each year, players, families, coaches, staff, school dignitaries, the Rose Bowl court and Tournament of Roses officials visit the restaurant to have a classic Lawry’s meal of unlimited beef, a spinning bowl salad, mashed potatoes, gravy and Yorkshire pudding. They have a choice of English trifle or apple pie for dessert.

The event has evolved, eliminating the unofficial competition between the teams to see who can eat more. Wilson said the coaches wanted to dissuade overeating right before the big game.

For many of the young players, the dinners are a chance to have a nice night out with each other.

“It’s about the teams having time together and having a moment of celebration,” Wilson said.

“A lot of these players are young men in their late teens and early 20s. For some of them, this is one of the bigger — if not fancier — restaurants they’ve ever been to. For the coaches, it is a piece of their celebration for being a successful team and getting to the Rose Bowl. It’s been built up in the lore of coming to Pasadena to play the football game. You get to come to Lawry’s to the Beef Bowl as well.”

With the holidays already packing Lawry’s, the Beef Bowl requires the staff to wait on the gridiron stars and guests. This year, it’s even more of a challenge due to staffing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson said guests enjoy dining at the restaurant right after the Beef Bowl.

“It’s a pretty sought-after reservation coming in after the teams and being able to see some of that pomp and circumstance,” Wilson said. “It’s certainly become part of our holiday celebration.”

In previous years, the restaurant has raffled tickets to the dinner and hosted one of the families from Ability First, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with disabilities. Wilson’s great-grandfather helped to start the charity, and the family continues to support it.

This year, the restaurant cannot host raffles or special guests because of the pandemic. However, he hopes to resume them in subsequent years.

For Wilson’s family, the Beef Bowl is a holiday tradition. The year 2006 was especially memorable because his grandfather was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. Wilson grew up in North California but visited Pasadena every other year for the event. He remembers being in awe of the football players.

“Our Beverly Hills restaurant is a big restaurant — over 400 seats, big ceilings,” he said.

“It’s quite an experience, in and of itself. And then you pack it full of people, and some of those people are some very large football players. To a young boy, that was a momentous occasion.”

Wilson plans to continue the family tradition with his two daughters, though they have not attended due to their young age or COVID-19.

The Beef Bowl traditions are rich. The staff wears commemorative pins and mini football souvenirs are given to guests.

As part of the Beef Bowl tradition, players pour salad dressing and cut prime rib.

“You have these very large football players trying their hand at curving prime rib off of our silver carts,” Wilson said.

“It’s just a fun moment to see them out of their element, having a moment of experiencing what we do day in and day out.”

Lawry’s will be decorated in holiday décor and the two universities’ flags. Videos will show highlights of the teams’ seasons and the coaches will address the dining room. It gives the players, coaches and staff time to reminisce before the big game.

“It’s really a year-end recap and an opportunity for the teams themselves to have a moment of celebration. Once they play the game on New Year’s Day, that’s largely going to be the end of the season,” Wilson said.