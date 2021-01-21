Pasadena resident gives back to frontline workers and restaurants

By Matthew Rodriguez

With so much negativity looming in the air, Trisha Muse asked herself a simple question.

“How can I create something positive in the universe and try to help the community that I love so much?” Muse said.

As the director of community relations for SoCal Gas, Muse used her experience of organizing nonprofits to create her own: the Pasadena Food Hug.

In lieu of giving a hug amid the fear of spreading COVID-19, Muse hoped to spread positivity and show her appreciation for frontline workers through a “food hug.”

Other than cooking and preparing the meals, Muse handles everything from fundraising to delivering the meals every Friday to essential workers. She has also offered food to essential workers like first responders, utility workers and grocery store clerks. The Pasadena Food Hug has been her labor of love since it began in August.

“That’s my baby,” Muse said. “It’s my labor of love to try to help our city, the restaurants and the frontline workers who are keeping our city going.”

Since August, Muse has delivered about 4,300 meals — an average of about 215 meals every Friday.

The mission of the Food Hug is twofold: to show appreciation for frontline workers across Pasadena and to support local restaurants.

“Our vision is to provide a little bit of comfort and hope to frontline workers — to let them know that we’re thinking about them and somebody cares about them,” said Muse. “Our mission is to also support our local restaurants and to help them weather the storm.”

The meals have been well received by the frontline workers.

“It makes a huge difference,” said Letty Ochoa, a general manager at First Transit. “This is what Pasadena is about…We give not only our service, but we give with our hearts. We have amazing people like Trish.”

Even though staff at the assisted living facility the Terraces at Park Marino try their utmost best to support each other, gifts from outside the community always brighten their day.

“When our staff feels like their work is validated outside of the Terraces family, it feels so good for them,” said Sam Baum, director of sales and marketing. “All of us were so grateful for Trisha’s efforts. Our gratitude is immeasurable.”

The meals delivered to the frontline workers are from minority-owned restaurants. After the death of George Floyd and the racial reckoning last summer, Muse wanted to support Black and brown businesses struggling to make ends meet. With the help of her food adventures and the Latino Restaurant Association, Muse chose eight restaurants across Pasadena with whom to partner.

Michael Henderson, pitmaster at Bonnie B’s Smokin, recounts that the meals that the Food Hug has ordered have helped his business get through at least two months.

“They’re not looking for a discount. They paid full price,” said Henderson. “That has gotten us through at least two different months in 2020.”

Before the pandemic, Henderson tried to donate 1,000 meals to those in need. However, with COVID-19 straining his finances, found it difficult to donate while also keeping his doors open. Like many of the other restaurants, he found the opportunity to support their community and keep their doors open a win-win situation.

“Although it’s through them and not us, it makes me feel good to know that I’m helping a nonprofit feed frontline workers,” Henderson said. “It’s a win-win… supporting a nonprofit and the nonprofit is supporting you.”

Because of the work of Pasadena Food Hug, many are simply just grateful for Muse’s work.

“She lives a life of generosity. She lives a life of good deeds,” said Baum. “She’s an incredible human being. As far as the Pasadena Food Hug, our staff could not have been more thrilled or felt more loved. They did feel the hug.

“Trisha wants to honor heroes, but she’s a hero herself. She’s incredible.”

With an outpouring of support from the community, Muse raised $63,000 for meals, far exceeding her goal of $30,000. However, with the pandemic raging on, Muse hopes to raise an additional $17,000 to continue the program through the winter.

“If people want to help make a difference… this is the way they can do it,” said Muse.

To make a donation, visit latinorestaurantassociation.org/pfh. n