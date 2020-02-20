Concerned about a possible undercount, the Pasadena City Council will vote Monday on a resolution promising to protect its citizens from any breach of confidentiality during the 2020 Census.

“The resolution is intended to reassure all residents of the city that its local government is sensitive to the fact that there are concerns related to standing up and being counted,” said Council member Victor Gordo. “I would remind people that it’s important for all residents of the city to be counted.”

The resolution was presented to the council by Pablo Alvarado, co-executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON). The resolution intends to have the city back its citizens to ease the fears of some and acquire an accurate count.

“The concerns are from the people who are being persecuted by this administration,” Alvarado said of the Trump adminsitration. “Ever since that idea of having a question around citizenship was put on the table by the administration… people were saying ‘we’re not going to participate if there is a chance that us participating would lead to harm.’”

Alvarado references the controversial citizenship question that President Trump has proposed. Although it was struck down by the three federal judges, many undocumented immigrants still fear repercussions from answering questions on the census. Also by law, the Census Bureau is prohibited from using a person’s personal information for anything other than the census.

However, the Census Bureau can release information about specific demographic groups as long as it is anonymized. This tactic was used during World War II in the 1940s in order to find populations of Japanese-Americans. In turn, the government used the information to imprison an estimated 120,000 Japenese Americans in 10 internment camps across the United States.

Alvarado said that many people he has spoken to are afraid to fill out the census because they still fear retaliation from the government.

This fear could cause problems for cities across the nation, as the population count directly affects local communities.

“It’s important for people to have confidence that their information is not going to be sold or misused when they participate in the census,” said Gordo. “It involves the distribution of resources, taxes that we pay to the federal government that should come back into this community to address important issues like transportation, housing and homelessness.”

The census affects the estimated $675 billion in federal funding cities such as Pasadena receives. The money could be used to improve roads, hospitals, schools and many other parts of a community’s infrastructure. After the 2010 Census, Pasadena received more than $400 million in federal funding, over $2,800 per person.

“Equally important is the concept of one person, one vote,” said Gordo. “Voting districts at the congressional level are determined by how many people are believed to reside in our city and cities around us. Every congressional district in the country is intended to have the same number of people. If our residents are not counted then we will lose representation at the highest level of government, and that’s unacceptable.”

The census is the basis of political power in the United States. The population count is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. It also determines the number of Electoral College votes each state receives since the number of votes is equal to the number of senators and congressional districts in a state. Since the census only happens once a decade, the problems that arise will have an everlasting effect.

“It impacts us a thousand ways,” said Mayor Terry Tornek on how important the census is to Pasadena. “It is absolutely vital.”

Alvarado says that many of the people that he has talked to want to participate in the census but just want assurances that the city will stand with its residents.

“As residents of your city, if we come under attack we want to make sure that you stand with us, that you defend us,” said Alvarado. “We essentially want our friends to be our friends, to be with us in difficult times. This is one of those moments.”