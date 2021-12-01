By Pasadena Weekly Staff

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee recently welcomed FIFA delegates for an official FIFA World Cup 2026 site visit, showcasing the region’s world-class venues and infrastructure in an ongoing bid to bring the event to Southern California.

The host committee led FIFA and U.S. Soccer on tours of two of the nation’s most iconic sports and entertainment venues, Rose Bowl Stadium and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

During the visit, the delegation also visited numerous locations proposed for training sites, base camps for international teams and the official FIFA Fan Fest. In addition to seeing the various venues, the delegates took part in a few uniquely LA activities, including the host city meeting at the Grammy Museum, a reception with local officials at Sony Pictures Studios and a culinary experience representing the diverse cultures and neighborhoods of Los Angeles by Wolfgang Puck.

In 2026, North America will be the site of history’s first 48-team FIFA World Cup, with cities in Canada, Mexico and United States all set to host matches.

This will mark the first time three nations have been selected to co-host a FIFA World Cup, and the event’s first return to North America in 32 years. The site visit with FIFA focused on solidifying the Los Angeles region’s bid to be a Super Host City, with both stadiums hosting matches, including the semi-final and final, a fan festival, and other ancillary World Cup events. FIFA is expected to finalize the 16 host cities from the proposed slate of 22 candidates by mid-2022. The United States has proposed 17 candidate host cities, with at least 10 of these destinations expected to be selected in the final round.

“We are happy to have welcomed the FIFA delegation to Los Angeles this weekend,” said Chris Klein, LA Galaxy president.

“During this visit, we had the opportunity to showcase Los Angeles’ resources and infrastructure as we believe the city will make a perfect location for the most celebrated tournament in the world. LA is the world’s city and we’re ready to bring the World Cup to Los Angeles in 2026.”

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee is a united soccer front established to deliver a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Los Angeles that will drive lasting social, cultural and economic impact for the region. The effort is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and includes the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and the LA Galaxy.

“It was an honor to meet with the FIFA delegation this weekend and help showcase the incredible venues and our dynamic city of Los Angeles,” said Larry Freedman, LAFC co-president.

“We know that LA is one of the premier soccer cities in the world, and we are excited to continue working with our partners and the Host Committee to ensure our vision of the World Cup becomes a reality here.”

In June, the Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee named Klein and Freedman as co-chairs of the region’s bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026. Then in September, the group launched its official bid video featuring actor Will Ferrell, LA Galaxy and US Soccer legend Cobi Jones and narration by one of history’s most iconic broadcasters, Vin Scully.

A successful bid would add to Los Angeles region’s longstanding reputation as one of the nation’s top soccer cities, building on the 1984 Olympic tournament, 1994 FIFA World Cup and 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which collectively remains the largest-attended FIFA World Cup events.

“The Los Angeles region has a rich history of hosting the world’s greatest sports and entertainment events, a privilege that consistently benefits our entire region,” said Kathryn Schloessman, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission president and chief executive officer.

“We are grateful for the FIFA delegation’s consideration, as hosting the FIFA World Cup here would strengthen our local businesses, drive philanthropic impact, and unite all Angelenos through the Beautiful Game, just as it has before.”