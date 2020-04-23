In what could be viewed as part of an obituary for the nation’s ailing newspaper industry, the Los Angeles Times last week reported that its parent company, California Times, was closing the Glendale News-Press, the Burbank Leader and the La Canada Valley Sun, two of the three papers formerly sister publications of the Pasadena Weekly.

The story of the closure of the award-winning local newspapers was given two treatments by the Times, one appearing on April 17 as part of a broader look at the financial decimation wrought by the novel coronavirus on the long-struggling print media industry in general — daily, weekly, monthly and alternative publications.

On Thursday, April 16, the Times published a separate story focusing on the three local publications. Both stories were penned by Times staff writer Meg James. That day 14 staff members at the three closed newspaper papers were notified that they were being laid off with severance pay, James reported.

The final editions of the News-Press, which started publishing in 1905, and the Leader, which started in 1985 as a successor to the Burbank Daily Review, founded in 1908, were published Saturday. The two newspapers were purchased by the Times in 1993.

The Valley Sun, which started in 1946 and became part of the Times Community News division (TCN) in 2005, will be published for the last time today, April 23.

The Pasadena Weekly, which is currently owned by Arizona-based Times Media Group (no relation to the LA Times), started publishing in 1984, was sold by former owner Jim Laris in mid-1998 to the LA Times and added to the paper’s TCN division.

Shortly after the sale of the Times to Tribune Co. of Chicago in 2000, PW was sold again, this time to Sylmar-based Southland Publishing, which already owned the VC Reporter in Ventura.

Over the following two decades, Southland either purchased or created numerous other weekly newspapers and monthly lifestyle magazines.

Newspapers included San Diego CityBeat, which was recently shuttered, Los Angeles CityBeat, which started in 2003 and folded in 2009, the IE (Inland Empire) Weekly, The Argonaut, covering LA’s West Side, and the Downtown News.

Magazines included Arroyo, Verdugo, Ventana and Playa Vista, among others.

“I have read these papers for decades and had the privilege of working with many of their reporters and editors,” US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), whose district includes Glendale and Pasadena, said in a statement on last week’s closures.

“And while I’m sure I took issue with some of their articles from time to time — as it should be — I never once doubted their skill and professionalism, or their passion for serving our community,” Schiff said. “Whether it was uncovering wrong-doing or profiling one of our amazing residents or documenting our community coming together, you could be certain these papers would be there.”