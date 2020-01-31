The first look at the results of the LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s nearly two-year study on how to get more people out of their cars and onto the bus was recently released, the first step in a potential major overhaul of Metro’s network of buses.

County transportation officials revealed the plan, dubbed the Next Gen Bus Plan, which calls for more frequent bus service to make buses slightly more competitive with personal vehicles.

The proposal calls for buses to arrive at least every 10 minutes, with some running every five minutes on Metro’s nearly 30 major routes. According to the agency, that would mean that 83 percent of its current riders will be able to jump on a bus within 10 minutes of reaching a stop compared to the almost 50 percent that currently enjoy that frequency. Currently, only 16 of Metro’s major routes run under 10 minutes.

According to Stephen Tu, Metro’s director of service planning, that would potentially mean less stops along the lines with increased frequency, meaning a slightly longer walk, but shorter travel times.

In addition, the number of bus lines that run every five to 10 minutes on the weekdays would jump from 16 to 29 percent and the number of riders who could theoretically walk to a bus stop that runs every five minutes would more than double, from 900,000 to almost 2.2 million.

The proposed changes come as Metro is dealing with consistently falling ridership numbers as Southern Californians increasingly turn to personal vehicles for their commutes. Since 2010, trips on Metro buses have decreased by nearly 25 percent.

That dip in ridership has been impacting Metro’s bottom line tremendously. According to officials, Metro spends an extra $10 million a year to provide the same level of service.

According to officials, the change is expected to reclaim 15 to 20 percent of it’s ridership.

In a tweet, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said that “the Next Gen Bus Plan re-imagines our bus system to meet the demands of Angelenos in the 21st century, with more frequent and reliable service to help riders get where they need to go faster and meet our climate goals.”

But how much will this all cost?

Part of the Next Gen Bus Study proposal was a new, five-year, $1 billion capital plan, which includes $750 million to explore new bus-only lanes and $150 million to improve infrastructure, such as bus shelters and benches. An additional $100 million will go toward improving bus boarding technology.

Metro embarked on the Next Gen Bus Study in January 2018. Additional details from the plan call for more all-doors boarding, and to improve the wait environment. During the research phases of the study, Metro learned that unsecured bus stops are a barrier to increasing ridership, especially among women.

Metro plans to hold a series of public meetings from February to April, and the agency will begin publishing material, including changes to individual route sheets, starting Saturday, Feb. 1.

The results of the Next Gen Bus Study represent the first major changes to Metro’s network of buses in 25 years. The roll out of the new system would occur in three phases that match up with Metro’s yearly service updates. The first change is expected to be completed in December, then continue in June 2021, with the last phase expected to be completed by December 2021.

