For seven days, celebrants will light candles, share stories and contemplate the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Beginning on Dec. 26, the celebration pulls in traditions from harvest and the African diaspora and emphasizes community and life.

The Robey Theatre will contribute to the festival with the unveiling of a new work, “Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity.” Like the festival, the play opens on Dec. 26. It is an online production and will have daily Zoom performances until Jan. 1.

The Robey commissioned the play, written by Marie Y. Lemelle and Barbara Bullen, after an open submission contest. The playwrights worked with Ben Guillory, the Robey’s artistic director who served as a dramaturge for the work.

“Back in 2020, I wanted a holiday play that was other than ‘A Christmas Carol’ or the usual fare and that was more Afro-centric,” Guillory said. “Kwanzaa was the answer to that. We asked for submissions from different playwrights of one scene of an idea for a play.”

Several playwrights submitted, but the scene by Lemelle and Bullen stuck out from the others. The Robey commissioned them to turn the scene into a full-length play to be performed during the 2021 season.

They hoped to perform the show live, but with COVID-19 variants still active, the theater decided it could not do so responsibly. Instead, it switched to streaming the play from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the traditional days of Kwanzaa.

The play’s story centers on an American Black studies professor, Dr. Agu. In search of his personal history and ancestral roots, he traveled to Ghana, only to be confined to his hotel as the country goes into an abrupt and total pandemic lockdown.

Dr. Agu must then teach his students back home via Zoom. His goal is to offer a more complete version of American history, and he teaches the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa as a blueprint for living a responsible, productive and ethical life.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, the chair of the African Studies at Cal State Long Beach, a response to the over-commercialization of Christmas. Karenga makes bookend appearances in the play, a role undertaken by Guillory. Karenga will make a live appearance as part of a post-show question-and-answer period with the date still to be determined.

Dr. Agu’s students in the play include Black students, a young white woman, a Latino, a Chinese American rapper, and a white supremacist nationalist who is skeptical of all that is being taught.

Both playwrights have extensive writing experience, but “Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity” is the first time either of them has written plays. Lemelle is a journalist, casting director, film producer and screenwriter. She is the CEO and founder of her own firms, Platinum Star Public Relations and Platinum Star Media Group Inc.

Bullen is the author of 49 children’s books and 15 screenplays. She is the owner of Andersons Screenplays and Dreamworld Literature.

Guillory described the play’s creation as a step procedure. After being chosen based on the initial scene, the playwrights submitted an outline for Guillory to review. They then went back and forth through four drafts.

“We were always wanting to move the play forward,” Guillory said. “In this case, moving the play forward meant staying on track to celebrate and identify Kwanzaa and talk about it and the seven principles of Kwanzaa.”

He said that while they had a lot of back-and-forth conversation, his job was made easy because the playwrights’ work was impressive.

“Their imagination is that of storytellers,” Guillory said. “They had a subject, and the subject is the Kwanzaa principles, which are based in Afro-centric consciousness. These sisters, being African Americans, and Dr. Karenga had a sensibility about Kwanzaa. We had a good guide. The idea was to fashion a story with a beginning, middle and end with a serious conflict that would illustrate how the seven principles of Kwanzaa could support ones who needed support, namely all of us.”

The cast is Jermaine Alexander, JC Cadena, Christina Childress, Garret Davis, Matt Jennings, Nate Lovell, Terry “Tes” Scott-Mitchell, Mona Mohamed, Crystal Nix, Amara Phelps, Ke Shi, Kyle Sparks, William Warren, Jess Weaver and Guillory.

Guillory has high praise for the 15-member ensemble, who are a mix of veterans and new actors to him. He said they are on board with the play’s themes and recognize the work’s importance.

“They recognize that this is a substantive, not a frivolous, work,” Guillory said. “These artists recognized this is important. They dove in with both hands and feet and brought this baby home. It was a delight to work with them.”

While this production is virtual, they hope to do a live production of it next December. They are also hoping to reopen their theater on April 9 in celebration of Paul Robeson’s birthday, the artist and civil rights icon for whom the theater is named.

“Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity” is a play that Guillory said is worthy of the Robey’s consciousness and its mission to develop and produce plays about the global Black experience and to reinterpret Black classics.

“This play needs to have that kind of consciousness,” Guillory said. “It also needs to be imaginative and be high theater.”

Guillory hopes audiences will have a greater understanding of how history has been edited after they see this play. The play’s protagonist tries to show that the truth has not been reported in an honest way. There has been a battle for the past 40 to 50 years to bring out more of a true picture of our country’s history.

“I hope audiences walk away asking questions, searching for more of the truth,” Guillory said.

