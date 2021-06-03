By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Pop star Kim Petras’ lockdown was like a roller coaster. She spent it missing her Coachella debut, working on new music and caring for her newly adopted puppies. But after a year and a half away from the stage, one thing’s consistent: She’s looking forward to performing in front of fans.

Her return is something close to her heart. Petras is performing as part of Adam Lambert-headlined Outloud: Raising Voices, a three-day concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Downtown Los Angeles Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.

“Online concerts are nice, but it’s nothing in comparison to real energy and real people,” said Petras, who has 570 million global streams. “I love Adam, so I’m excited to play with him. We’ve wanted to do something together for a long time, so this is really awesome. I love the LGBTQ community. I’m a part of it. So, there’s nothing better than that.”

Petras and Lambert will be joined by the likes of Sofi Tukker, Daya, Hayley Kiyoko and Bronze Avery. Lambert, on behalf of his Feel Something Foundation, is hosting and curating a show during Stonewall Day’s Sunday, June 6, lineup.

Outloud: Raising Voices launched in 2020 as a 10-episode series on Facebook in lieu of Pride celebrations happening in cities across the country. Since its debut, Outloud garnered over 1.4 billion media impressions and won several industry-topping awards.

Petras, who hails from Germany, is excited that Outloud is in her adopted hometown of Los Angeles.

“I really do feel at home in LA whenever I come back here after touring or playing somewhere else,” she said. “I’m so happy to be back. All my friends and my favorite clubs are here. I love playing shows in LA, too.

“The last one I did was, I think, the Shrine, and it seems like 500 years ago after this pandemic.”

The pandemic was productive, however, for Petras. She worked on her new album, about which she couldn’t elaborate. At first, being locked down was hard because Coachella, for which she was making her debut, was canceled. Becoming a new dog mom to three little puppies helped get her through.

“I’ve always wanted to do that, but I was always on the road,” Petras said. “I also started reading books and re-reading books, like horror books, anything like that. I kept in touch with my friends and my family.

“I could have just gotten really depressed and unproductive and all of that. I’m happy that my friends got me through it. I think the most important thing in life is to have friends that can get you through anything.”

Music isn’t so bad, either. She performed her latest single, “Malibu,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The video features fans like Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Jonathan Van Ness, Charli XCX, Loren Gray, Madelaine Petsch, Jessie J, Pabllo Vittar, Aquaria, Todrick Hall, Nikita Dragun, Aly & AJ, Dorian Electra, Slayyyter, Brittany Broski, Teddy Quinlivan and Bowen Yang, among others.

That just confirms the effect her music and personality has had on fellow artists.

“They know what it is like to be an artist and how hard it is,” Petras said. “It means the world to me when people who I respect respect me and say nice things about me as a performer, as an artist, as a singer, as somebody who loves what I do.”

These days, she loves Madonna, Cher and ’80s music.

“That’s kind of my jam these days,” she said enthusiastically. “I like old music. I don’t know why, but I think it’s because I haven’t been dropping a lot of music as well in a while. I didn’t want my new music to be too influenced by current music or what’s going on right now.

“I made a point of deleting Instagram and Twitter and all of that off my phone while I’m writing my album. I wanted it to be just me.”

Outloud: Raising Voices

WHEN: 4 p.m. each day Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6

WHERE: LA Coliseum, 3911 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

COST: Various ticket levels

INFO: 213-747-7111, ticketmaster.com or weareoutloud.com

Full lineup

More acts are scheduled to be announced, but here is the lineup as of Friday, May 28.

• Friday, June 4: Sofi Tukker with Daya, Jake Wesley Rogers, LP Giobbi, Tygapaw, Madeline the Person, Ryan Cassata and Saro.

• Saturday, June 5: Hayley Kiyoko with Bronze Avery, Mykki Blanco, Crush Club, Kaleena Zanders, La Doña, Madame Gandhi, Brooke Eden and Malia Civetz.

• Sunday, June 6: Adam Lambert, with other performances by (in alphabetical order) Angel Bonilla, Chely Wright, Kim Petras, Sam Sparro, Vincint featuring Parson James, Qveen Herby and Ty Sunderland, and Zhavia Ward. The day will also feature appearances and remarks by Angelica Ross, Conchita, Geena Rocero, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Valentina Sampaio, Yungblud and Whoopi Goldberg.