Rose Parade continues with televised celebration

By Jana Monji

As Pasadena residents know, the city ushers in the New Year with a day-long celebration.

First there’s a parade that starts at 8 a.m. PST and then there’s the Rose Bowl game. Due to California’s COVID-19 restrictions, the game has been moved to Arlington, Texas, home of the yellow rose, but the Rose Parade’s time slot will be filled by “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda” from 8 to 10 a.m. on January 1.

The special will not only offer entertainment, but also honor health workers and provide an opportunity to give locally.

Under the guidance of a long-time Tournament of Roses Association volunteer and current president Bob Miller and the relatively new-at-the-helm executive director and CEO David Ead, the Tournament of Roses has navigated these unusual circumstances by raising their community involvement.

Airing on ABC, NBC, KTLA, the Hallmark Channel, RFD-TV and Univision, the two-hour special will include musical and marching band performances, behind-the-scenes footage and highlights from the past, but also special guest appearances.

“We have produced a television spectacular with a huge list of A-talent,” Miller said.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow, seven-time Grammy Award-winning Lady A, Grammy Award-winner Tori Kelly and Grammy Award nominee Mickey Guyton are among the scheduled musical performers.

Past Rose Parade grand marshals Gary Sinise (2018), EGOT awards winner Rita Moreno (2019), Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez (2019) and chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse (2008) will be among the celebrities making an appearance.

The upcoming celebration will not have a grand marshal or queen.

Longtime Rose Parade participants will be featured as well. There will be a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly students and how they organize and construct a float. The City of Hope will feature its doctors, nurses and cancer survivors. UPS will highlight its dedication to literacy. All the bands that were scheduled to perform have been invited back for 2022, but the graduating seniors will be spotlighted in a virtual performance of “Everything’s Coming up Roses.”

The decision to cancel the Tournament of Roses Parade wasn’t taken lightly.

“When the pandemic hit in mid-March and we got the stay-at-home orders, I think like most people we thought it would be two or three weeks and things would be back to normal,” Eads said.

“By mid-April, we started meeting to really discuss: Could this have an impact on the 2021 Rose Bowl and Parade?”

That meant reaching out the LA County and Pasadena Health departments and the governor’s office.

“We also knew we were approaching deadlines for the bands to book air travel, to book hotels,” Eads said.

Other deadlines included float builders and their orders for floral and organic materials. “Moving into May, we knew that the pandemic was going to be much longer than expected. We began to build a timeline for decision-making.”

For the parade and the bowl, California had to be at Stage 4 reopening for mass gathering events. The association reached out to the USC Keck School of Medicine, asking a team of medical experts, including epidemiologists, “to evaluate whether Pasadena would be at Stage 4 on January 1.” Their conclusions weren’t good.

“With that scientific evidence and data, we made the decision in early July and as things have played out, that report was correct,” Eads said.

Eads is a relative newcomer to the Tournament of Roses, taking his current position in February 2017 after serving on the Board of Directors of the Southern California Leadership Network for 13 years.

Eads graduated from Wichita State University and been the executive vice president and COO of the Wichita Convention & Visitors Bureau before coming to the Los Angeles area in 2000.

He remembers growing up in the Midwest and watching the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl game as part of a family tradition. He never dreamed he’d be part of it. It wasn’t until he came to Southern California and settled in the Pasadena area that he became aware that people camped out overnight to secure a seat on the sidewalk for the Rose Parade. He recalls being “blown away not just by the size of the crowds, but by atmosphere on New Year’s Day, the energy of the crowd” and the multigenerational nature of the event.

During his first years in California, Eads recalled wearing shorts to enjoy the festivities.

“Back home, it might be 5 degrees in snow and ice” but in Pasadena, it might be 70 degrees. The good weather and beautiful blue skies are what makes the Rose Bowl and Rose Parade.

Now, 20 years later, his blood has thinned and he’s less impervious to the cold of Southern California, but he still enjoys the whole Pasadena-style New Year even though his day will start at 4 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Miller has been in Pasadena since he was 14. Association members Pete Arnold and later Dick Ratliff helped Miller get involved with the association in 1984. Miller worked at Pasadena City College for 10 years, last serving as superintendent and president for the 2014 academic year before leaving to become the vice chancellor in finance and resource development for the Los Angeles Community College District.

At the end of last year, Miller retired from his 43-year career in community college education “for the purposes of being president. I needed time to do what I call the ambassador-in-chief role of the president, to travel to all our band locations and help with fundraising.” That amounts to 17 to 22 trips, domestic and international. That couldn’t happen under COVID-19 restrictions.

While most presidents serve for only one year, Miller’s appointment will roll over into 2022. He, his wife of 45 years, Barbara, with their kids will get that iconic ride down Colorado Boulevard in 2022.

Miller is incredibly honored to be serving twice and emphasizes that the association is “focused on giving to our community” and is proud how the members have risen to the challenges of the pandemic.

Also rolling over is the theme: Dream, Believe, Achieve. Although originally aimed at education, for 2022, the theme will be expanded beyond education.

The theme for 2020’s parade was “Hope” and Eads noted that messages of hope from around the world and the theme of the power of hope are included in the television special. The association also wants to give people hope another way. It is partnering with Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization that battles domestic hunger through a chain of food banks. Viewers can give call in and make contributions to help feed their fellow Americans. “The contributions will go locally. It’s our gift to the country; our gift to the world,” Miller said.

If you’re in Pasadena or the Los Angeles area, you’ll have an opportunity to take some selfies still. There’s already a large art installation in front of the tournament house that captures the feel of the Rose Parade. After Christmas watch for the Donate Life art installation.

“I’ve done my best to keep all of this in perspective, with the death and serious illnesses and the overlay of the financial hardship and financial ruin, the cancelation of the parade and football game at the Rose Bowl are negligible,” Miller said.

“All that’s left now is we do our best to manage the fall out and move forward.” Eads and Miller promise something very special for 2022, when the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl return to Pasadena.