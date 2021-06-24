By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Interpol and Modest Mouse are only two of a slew of alt-rock bands set to perform at the Just Like Heaven Festival on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24. Remaining inventory will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25.

Other acts include The Shins, M.I.A., Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Chromeo, Santigold, Cut Copy, The Hives, Wolf Parade, Peaches, !!!, The Raveonettes, Kele Okereke DJ set, The Go! Team, The Cribs, Yelle, Islands, Geographer and Them Jeans and More Cinespace DJs.

General admission tickets run from $139 to $179, with VIP available for $349. Clubhouse tickets are $599, while Clubhouse Platinum $899. Payment plans are available.

General parking is $25, while preferred parking is $75.

For more information, visit justlikeheavenfestival.com.