By Christopher Nyerges

Julio Toruno is intimately involved with knives every day. But he’s not a survivalist, a knife collector, nor a cutlery dealer. Toruno is a quiet man who’s found his peace through the art of knife sharpening.

He’s a peripatetic knife sharpener; “have stone, will sharpen,” seems to be his motto.

“I got started with knife sharpening because of my background in cooking,” he explained. “I worked as a prep cook, and as a cook at a private school. I knew that a sharp knife was a necessity in getting the job done. Most of the methods I utilize come from the long Japanese tradition of knife-making and sharpening.”

He adds his father had a wood shop in Nicaragua where he made chairs, furniture and anything wood that the customer wanted. “I saw that my father had to have sharp knives and tools to get the job done,” Toruno recalled.

For the last five years, Toruno has been a peripatetic knife sharpener, driving to various locations where he sets up shop and does his trade. Until the pandemic hit, he was a regular fixture at the Altadena and Highland Park Farmers Market, and other venues.

At a recent local venue, two men were quietly watching Toruno do his thing. Toruno was quiet and focused with a large kitchen knife. When he stopped, he looked up and stated he was counting his strokes. His concentration was completely on each strokes of the knife on his wet stone. He evenly stroked the knife back and forth, and occasionally put water onto the stone.

After he wiped the knife clean, and set it to the side, Toruno said, “I made this system, where the sharpening stones are mounted in this vice, atop this large stainless steel rectangular pan filled with water. This makes a very neat system, especially for me on the go, so that the water that I continually add to the stone drips right into the pan.”

Toruno explained his sharpening procedure.

“First, I mount the coarsest wet stone onto my vice, which has a grit of 120 — the smaller the number, the coarser the grit of the stone,” he explained with a smile.

“I examine the knife to see how many strokes it needs, and to see if there are any particularly bad spots on the knife,” he explained. “OK, so I have five stages of sharpening. I first lay the knife onto the wet stone, matching the angle the cutting edge to the stone. I then give it about 70 even strokes. The number of strokes changes as I move from stone to stone and depending on the knife. The further along the process, I use less strokes, but on average it’s about 160 strokes total per side, from the coarse to the fine stone.”

Toruno looked carefully at the knife he’d just sharpened, and then, holding a single sheet of paper in his other hand, he slices through a piece of glossy paper like it was butter.

“Ah,” Toruno said, “that’s what I like to see.

“I apply pressure in the forward and backward motion, just like Japanese knife sharpeners do.”

He used to apply pressure in only one direction, but found that the Japanese way is more efficient. He doesn’t concern himself with the degree of angle of the knife, per se; he simply matches the knife to the stone and does his work.

“I look at the knife and I sharpen it based on how it was made,” Toruno said. “I simply lay the cutting edge onto my stone and sharpen it based on however it was manufactured in the first place.”

He pointed out that, in some circumstances, he might make some variation to this rule if the knife edge was damaged, or if a slightly different angle would improve the knife. “I have to evaluate each knife individually.”

He explained that during his 70 or so strokes per stone, he works the blade section by section, and he makes a point to be certain to sharpen the upper part of the knife, because that can sometimes be missed.

“That’s why I don’t talk when I work,” Toruno said.

“I don’t know about the other systems of knife sharpening that other people use. I just know how to get a sharp knife, using my method. I’m old school, and perhaps I’m overly complicated by taking each knife through five stages of sharpening. Yes, sometimes you can get away with three stages, but perhaps I’m a perfectionist, so I usually prefer all five stages.”

In terms of stainless vs. carbon steel knife (a carbon steel knife is often thought of as “old fashioned,” whose metal can turn gray), Toruno said, “A carbon steel blade definitely holds and keeps its edge better than a stainless knife.” But he quickly adds that he’s mostly dealing with stainless steel knives, which dominate the culinary world.

Where to buy supplies

In the Los Angeles area, Toruno buys his supplies at a Japanese restaurant supply company called Mutual Trading Company. You can purchase from it online or do as Toruno does and buy at its shop in Downtown LA’s Skid Row district. There is also sharpenerssupply.com in Wisconsin.