By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

A federal judge wholly dismissed the Tournament of Roses lawsuit filed against the city of Pasadena, on Monday, July 12, following a dispute of the naming rights of the iconic Rose Bowl Game after it was moved from Pasadena for the first time since World War II.

“The court agrees with defendant (the City) that plaintiff (tournament) cannot reasonably dispute that, separate and apart from intellectual property ownership, the heart and soul of the Rose Bowl Game belongs to the people of Pasadena,” said U.S. District Court Judge Andre Birotte.

In his ruling, Birotte dismissed all counts of the tournament’s lawsuit with prejudice. When a case is dismissed with prejudice, it bars the plaintiff from filing another lawsuit based on the same grounds. The counts ranged from false advertising, copyright infringement and a breach of contract.

The lawsuit stems from a feud late last year when the Tournament of Roses believed it had the authority to move the Rose Bowl game due to a major, unforeseen event like the COVID-19 pandemic that struck the world last year. In legal terms, this is called a force majeure clause which is present in master license agreement for the Rose Bowl.

As state COVID-19 restrictions barred fans at the game and while the region was ravaged by the virus, the tournament believed it had just cause to declare a force majeure. While the city disagreed with the claim of a force majeure, the tournament moved the game to Arlington, Texas, for the first time since 1942, a few weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Tournament officials repeatedly said that the organization had no plans to move the game.

“I’ve said it multiple times, we have no plans or desire to ever move this game again,” said David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses in February. “Pasadena is our home. We’re based in Pasadena. This game has been played here for 105 out of 107 years.”

The dispute was settled on Dec. 29 when the tournament signed a $2 million payout which would be paid over three years. However, in February the tournament filed this lawsuit catching the city by surprise.

The city rejoiced when it heard the ruling, calling the suit “frivolous” and proves that the claims put forth by the tournament were “ill-conceived” and “full of egregious assertions.”

“This lawsuit should have never been filed in the first place,” said Mayor Victor Gordo in a statement. “The city of Pasadena has been a tremendous partner to the tournament, and it is appalling that the tournament took such a significant step over nothing. We are pleased that the judge wasted little time in dismissing the claims made entirely.”

However, Eads and tournament officials believed the suit achieved its main goals, confirming the tournament’s trademark rights and preserving the tournament’s force majeure rights.

“We believe the suit achieved its most important purposes,” said Eads in a statement. “Our ownership of the Rose Bowl trademarks has been confirmed, and we retain the ability to enforce our rights under the ‘force majeure’ provision if necessary.”

During the proceedings, the city conceded that the trademark rights for the Rose Bowl Game belonged to the tournament.

While the Birotte dismissed the count, the tournament noted that the judge dismissed the claim because it was contingent on future events which may not occur. In turn, the tournament believes that it retains the force majeure rights.

“The court noted that with no current plans to move the game, there was no reason to rule on the disagreement now,” said tournament officials in a statement.

The city said it will now seek for the tournament to pay for the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent defending against the suit.

“The city of Pasadena will now seek to recover the taxpayer dollars the city was forced to needlessly, albeit successfully, spend on defending itself in this litigation,” said city officials in a statement.

While this ordeal may have soured the century-long relationship between the city and the tournament, both sides seem ready to put this feud behind them.

“Despite all of the legal wrangling, it is my sincere hope that now we can collectively return our focus to New Year’s Day, with an iconic parade and a game that puts Pasadena in the world’s spotlight once again,” Gordo said.

“The Rose Bowl Game has been forced out of Pasadena only twice in its long history, and we hope that never happens again,” Eads added. “While it is important that we retain the ability to respond swiftly to emergencies, Pasadena is our home and we expect it to be the home of the Rose Bowl Game for many, many years to come.”