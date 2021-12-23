By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

One of the great landmarks of Pasadena since 1936, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory remains at the forefront of space exploration.

Recently, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy visited the laboratory to gain an insight into the recent progress made on the surface of Mars by the JPL-built Perseverance rover, which landed within the 28-mile-wise basin of the Jezero Crater on Feb. 18 to learn more about the planet’s past habitability, look for signs of past microbial life, and gather soil and rock samples that will be returned to Earth for further examination.

“When we’re looking for signs of ancient microbial life on earth, we look in lake beds,” Perseverance Project Manager Jennifer Trosper explained.

During the presentation, images of the planet’s monumental landscape flashed upon the wall before the NASA leaders, joined in the room by a crowd of scientists, journalists, and engineers.

“The rocks that we were looking at look exactly like they did when they were deposited three and a half billion years ago, more than three quarters of the way to the birth of the solar system,” said Ken Farley, Perseverance project scientist.

“Such rocks do not exist in any significant abundance on Earth. They have been completely destroyed, so if you want to learn about the way a rocky planet like Earth or Mars works in its earliest few billion years, you’re not going to learn all that much from Earth because the rock record is gone. So, in many ways, looking at Mars is a way to look at what early Earth probably looked like. That’s one of the central reasons why we want to sample returns from not only another planet, but a different time period.”

The sample caching system is the most complex that NASA’s Mars Exploration Program has sent to the red planet’s surface. By February 2024, 14 tubes of collected samples will fill the first cache at the edge of Jezero Crater. So far, the findings have shown that liquid water once flowed over the planet’s surface and that Mars was a habitable planet nearly three-and-a-half billion years ago.

“There is no liquid water on the surface of Mars today. There’s essentially no atmosphere. It is an example of massive climate change from a planet that we believe would’ve been inhabitable to a planet that, at least on a surface, is not. Climate changes, and it can change enormously.”

One of NASA’s goals on Mars is prepare for human missions to the red planet. One of the technologies that could further advance this objective is the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, or MOXIE, an instrument that extracts oxygen from the carbon dioxide atmosphere on Mars.

“We’ve already demonstrated that this is possible,” Trosper explained. “What that leads you to is a possible future where you can use the carbon dioxide atmosphere to extract oxygen and use that oxygen for astronauts to breathe or for propellant to a launch vehicle that you’ll need to have on the surface of Mars to bring samples and people back.”

Along with the unprecedented opportunities provided by the MOXIE instrument, NASA has conducted powered, controlled flights on Mars through the Ingenuity helicopter.

“It all boiled down to our first flight, our ‘Wright brothers’ moment, which happened just across the hall in that room when we all first saw and proved that powered flight is possible on Mars,” said Ingenuity Team Lead Teddy Tzanetos. “We hope that, just like Sojourner was the foundation for larger rovers like we have today on Perseverance, that’s going to be the foundation for future aerial exploration on the red planet.”

The Ingenuity project has evolved from attempting 30-second, 3-meter flights to longer and more complicated scouting flights to provide an enhanced perspective as well as additional infoarmation to the Perseverance team.

“We’ve executed 13 flights in total, covered 2.8 kilometers, and spent 24 minutes aloft in the skies on Mars. We hope that Ingenuity will lead us down a path for the future of aerial exploration, and we can’t wait to see what that future holds for humanity and for NASA.”

Through controlled flights in the skies to data collection and imagery on the surface, both Ingenuity and Perseverance have helped scientists back on Earth understand more about the history and geology of Mars than ever before.

“Our rovers have evolved, our landing systems have evolved, our people have evolved, and our science has evolved,” Trosper said. “It’s just a fantastic program that has really shown how a group of people working towards a really lofty objective can be successful. And the Mars program is an example of that.”

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory will continue to monitor the rover’s progress and analyze the data as it relays back to Earth. Up to date news about the program are available online through the Perseverance rover blog at mars.nasa.gov.

“One of the things that I’ve always loved about JPL is the intersection between the science, the engineering, and the operations,” NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said. “As we talk about going out into the solar system, and especially sending humans on the next step, we all have our eyes on Mars.”