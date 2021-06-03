By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Nonprofit board members, or those who are interested, are invited to Jericho Road, Pasadena’s two-part virtual “Effective Board Workshop” from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays June 11 and June 18.

Registration is $45; JRP is also offering a limited number of scholarship tickets at $20 each for those affected by COVID-19. The registration deadline is June 10. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3vygKC8.

Nonprofit boards provide governance, resource development and leadership, but many board members have never been taught the basic expectations of service. This offers an orientation to nonprofits that are based in or serve Los Angeles County.

The workshop is taught by nonprofit consultant Mitch Dorger, principal at Dorger Consulting and former chief executive officer at the Tournament of Roses.

He brings to his consulting practice more than 40 years of work experience. That includes 20 years as the chief executive officer in organizations as large as 1,800 people with operating budgets up to $100 million. His work experience encompasses a wide range of functional areas, including program planning and budgeting, crisis management, government relations, event management and sports management.

Jericho Road Pasadena is a nonsectarian, 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that bridges communities by matching the professional talents of volunteers with the needs of community-based nonprofit organizations.

Since Jericho Road Pasadena opened in May 2010, 200 skilled volunteers have completed 500 capacity-building projects for local nonprofits. The projects have provided partner organizations the equivalent of $1,965,000 of operational assistance, with over 21,600 hours in staffing — all through qualified volunteers and free to the organizations in need.

Skilled volunteers improve nonprofits’ operational capacity, including board development, marketing, informational technology, finance and human resources, among other operational issues.