By Christopher Nyerges

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Since 2019, Jeremiah Tash, 39, has been selling his array of pickled foods and kombucha at farmers markets, and directly to the public.

“We make kombucha, and we also ferment various vegetables, including dishes like kimchi, sauerkrauts and everything else from carrots to beets to snap peas,” Tash said. “One thing that separates us is that I have about six to seven rotating sauerkraut flavors, so we have a plethora of offerings.”

Not everyone has heard of “kombucha,” Tash explains. Kombucha starts with an organic green tea base. Bacteria and yeast are introduced so it ferments into a kombucha. The flavor is smoother than black tea and has more antioxidants.

“Kombucha is a powerful source of probiotics, which strengthen your microbiome, particularly in your stomach,” Tash said.

“We are learning that most of your body’s hormones are secreted and regulated in your stomach, so this is important stuff. Low probiotic levels have been linked with issues like depression, anxiety and sleep-disorders. The benefits of kombucha are myriad, but we are careful to design each flavor as a gourmet product: there’s no reason you can’t enjoy something that’s also beneficial.”

His sales table also contains bottled vegetables. Tash further explained his vegetables are lacto-fermented, which simply means that it is a salt-based process.

“People sometimes think ‘lacto’ means there’s lactose involved, but it’s short for lactobacillus, a probiotic bacterium that thrives in a high-salt environment,” he said.

“All our veggies are fermented in the jar we sell them in, which means they are alive and full of probiotics when you open them. Also, fermenting veggies breaks down their enzymes and increases bioavailability, so fermented veggies are better for you than raw ones.”

Tash had been drinking kombucha for about a decade and had no clue how it was produced. Then someone gave him SCOBY (which means, symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, which is the bacteria and yeast needed to ferment tea into kombucha). “I found it easy and fun to produce, and I quickly considered the business aspects,” he explained.

Tash found a website that gave details for the cultivation, and, with a few books, he was in business. He started his business, Jarring, in November 2018, to produce superior food products. He made sauerkrauts and kimchi, and kombucha.

He began selling at the Echo Park Farmers Market and since has sold at the farmers markets at Altadena, Atwater Village, Hollywood, and Highland Park. Currently, he sells at Highland Park, Echo Park, Altadena, North Hollywood, Atwater Village and Hollywood farmers markets.

“People often want to know how much of my products they should eat and what to eat the foods with,” he said. “But I’m more of a chef than a doctor, so I am more comfortable telling people how to eat, not how much.”

Having worked in and managed restaurants, Tash has some understanding of the food scene in LA. His favorite hobby is traveling, and he gravitates toward countries with strong food cultures, because he’s always looking to try new cuisines.

He lives in Elysian Valley with his Australian Cattle Dog mutt and his four kittens. Tash can be reached at jarringfoods.com or on Instagram @jarringfooods.