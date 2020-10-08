Fueled by his passion for trivia, litigation attorney Jason Lyon loves to sit by his TV watching “Jeopardy!” using his pen to buzz in the answers before the contestants.

“I love trivia games, all trivia,” Lyon said. “I watched ‘Jeopardy!’ when I was kid, probably before Alex Trebek was the host of the show. And I’ve always been kind of good at it.”

While Lyon never went to trivia nights at bars, he loved to play board games like Trivial Pursuit, always being the first to put in the correct answer.

“I don’t have much experience with [trivia nights at bars] because bar trivia became a thing after I already had kids,” said Lyon. “I have played a lot of Trivial Pursuit. Typically people hate not to be on my team because I’m a little bit of a know it all… People love to give me a hard time when I don’t know [the answer].”

Wanting to put his vast array of knowledge to the test, Lyon applied to be a contestant on “Jeopardy!” After passing the online test and a usually in-person test on Zoom, he waited to receive a call for his chance to be featured on the show.

Lyon finally got to live out his lifelong dream of being a contestant on the show falling just short of winning with his second-place finish of $18,799 on October 2.

“I’ve wanted to do it for my whole life,” he said. “It was truly a dream come and truly so fun.”

When Lyon received news that he would be featured on the show, he tried to expand his knowledge of trivia either by studying different subjects or by asking his kids, especially his 15-year-old son, what they learned in school.

While he finds that a great way of enhancing his children’s education is making them teach him, he also took the added benefit of learning things he already didn’t know.

“He’s learning lots of stuff that I either didn’t know or forgot,” Lyon said. “I have him come home from school and I’m like ‘Ask me stuff about World War I’. History, in particular, he was really helpful with. [Also] geography, which has always been my weak area.”

When it was his turn to go up onto the podium, Lyon tried to savor the moment. He remarked at the size of the buzzer, surprised by how much thicker it was from his pen at home. He was caught off guard by the riser behind the podium, which was set to equalize the heights of each contestant. He was amazed by the size of the studio and the lack of an audience. He wanted to take in every little detail before the competition began.

“Sometimes you can miss those moments in life when you actually achieve a thing because it’s going by so fast,” Lyon said. “I remember standing at the podium and touching both sides of it and seeing what it looks like from that side and thinking ‘I’m living this thing I’ve wanted to do forever.”