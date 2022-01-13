By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, the January and February performances sponsored by the Restoration Concerts Series in South Pasadena have been canceled.

The Jan. 16 concert was to feature a performance by Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu on violin and Ines Irawati on piano. On Feb. 6, a trio featuring Rafael Rishik on violin, Giovanna Moraga Clayton on cello and Robert Thies on piano was scheduled.

Ticket holders are being contacted. According to the concert committee, concertgoers can receive a refund for the two concerts or consider the price of the performances a donation. They can also have their funds held, so if the performances are rescheduled this spring, their seats will be reserved for the new concert dates.

After the canceled concerts, three spring performances remain in the 2021-22 series. All are sponsored by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library through its Restoration Concerts Series Committee. Concerts are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sundays on March 6, April 10 and May 22 in the Library Community Room at 1115 El Centro Street in South Pasadena. Programs for those dates can be viewed by visiting friendsofsopaslibrary.org. For more information, email restorationconcerts@gmail.com.