By Christopher Nyerges

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

James Ruther is a diverse man. By day, he works for the Edison company. He’s also an authority on knives and knife-sharpening, as well as many bushcraft skills.

Among the bushcrafting skills, he periodically teaches how to take a piece of wood and carve a functional spoon, a true work of art. His classes are usually conducted in various parks in the Pasadena or greater San Gabriel Valley area.

“Making a spoon is an excellent first introduction to bushcrafting skills,” Ruther said. “You need to learn to identify certain trees, and you learn several distinct carving skills, such as batoning, splitting, reduction and carving the curved concavity of the spoon. Each of these techniques has hundreds of other applications when you make wooden objects.”

Ruther’s spoon was individually carved, and it had character that you won’t find in a plastic spoon or an assembly line product.

“We’ll use ash wood for our spoons,” Ruther explained. “Ash is a common and exotic tree. It’s relatively easy to carve. The ash trees grow like weeds. No one minds when we trim a few branches and use them for making spoons.”

Ruther begins his classes with the basics of knife safety, and the importance of always handing a knife to another person with utmost care. He said to carve away from the body and fingers. It sounds easy, but it can be challenging. Ruther demonstrated alternative methods.

On a short walk, Ruther said any wood could be used to make a spoon — even dead wood on the ground. It’s desirable to use fresh, sound wood. Oak is excellent, but harder to carve. Willow is abundant, and easy to carve, but might be a bit too soft for some applications.

Ruther likes alder, ash and other woods. That day his students collected pieces of ash wood, about a foot long and a few inches thick. The short sticks were all collected from a pile of ash branches cut and left by city workers.

Making a spoon

Back at the tables, Ruther guided the students through section of ash, and to first split it, by batoning it with a sheath knife. They decided which half would be used and the piece of ash was flattened with the knife.

Next, the shape of the spoon was penciled onto the flat side of the wood, and careful carving began. A saw was then used to reduce some sections, such as the handle section. To cut away the excess wood for the handle, the section was sawed perpendicular to the handle, at various points, so that the unwanted wood could be chiseled away.

Then, it was all slow but careful carving.

“The hollow of the spoon can be carved with a specialized curved carving knife,” explained Ruther, holding up a knife with a curved blade.

“But the hollow could still be done with an ordinary knife, with much more care. Another way to carve out the hollow of the spoon is to place a small coal in the hollow of what will become the spoon. That section will char, and then you carefully carve the spoon section until the desired shape and thickness is reached.”

According to Ruther, indigenous peoples also made bowls and cups by burning out the wood little by little and scraping with a rock until the cup or bowl shape is achieved.

Finally, when most students had nearly finished spoons, Ruther asked them to take sandpaper to them. He also provided an alternative, sanding the spoons with a little smooth rock, abrading little by little until the desired smoothness is achieved.

“What happens if the spoon breaks?” a student asked Ruther.

He smiled and responded, “Oh darn, you’d have to carve another.”

Taking a more serious tone, Ruther said to discard a biodegradable wooden spoon is not a problem.

“It’s smart for the environment,” he said. Cutting from overgrown, invasive trees is a form of weed control. “It’s always a good thing to learn to make something rather than buying something, and this produces no waste.”

To learn more about Ruther and his classes, email ruther1@gmail.com.