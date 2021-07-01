By Christopher Floch

Celebrity fashion designer Jade Marlin strives to empower the next generation.

Thanks to his nonprofit, Jade Loves Kids, he’s doing just that.

Jade Loves Kids stresses the fundamentals of education. With locations in Pasadena, Pomona and Sacramento, the program integrates/creates California-approved public school curriculum to help children find success. Staff, volunteers and teachers work toward the enrichment of children.

“My mother is a great inspiration to me,” Marlin said. “She gave me the tools to succeed. Now, I want to help equip these children with life skills.”

The Pasadena program, which runs July 5 to Sept. 30, generates educational resources to help about 250 underprivileged kids get a fair chance in life. The virtual program helps children brush up on academic subjects (English, math and reading), or flex their creative muscles in fine arts, such as art, textiles and flat drawing. The fee is $25 for English, math and reading; $15 for art.

As a boy, Marlin had big league dreams of hitting walk-off home run at Dodger Stadium. Unfortunately, those MLB dreams were shattered by a serious injury. Instead of becoming bitter or falling into depression, he pivoted to find hope and meaning.

That was fashion.

Driven by his faith in God, he launched a successful fashion company. He also earned a degree in architecture. Marlin is inspirational.

Marlin is excited about the art classes and is amazed by the students’ creativity. Through art, students improve their vocabulary and storytelling. They explore a variety of artists and materials, which are provided and mailed to the kids.

