By Christopher Floch

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Jade Marlin says the CVS parking lot at 900 Lake Avenue will be his Christmas experience with KTLA trucks and a visit by Pasadena Councilman Tyrone Hampton.

The designer, who lives to give back to the children of Pasadena, is collecting and distributing toys from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, for about 300 to 500 kids.

“The goal is to get as many people out as possible,” Marlin said. “The vibe is positivity.”

Marlin shares with the city through his nonprofit, the Jade Marlin Foundation. It has developed programs and initiatives that invest in the success and sustainability of the community.

The foundation offers specialized hybrid classes to support the community to become self-sufficient and to help enhance their employability in the work world. Marlin prides himself on having comprehensive programs with dynamic instruction and an engaging curriculum.

Marlin said working with CVS came easily. He reached out to the store and staff responded immediately with a yes. A nearby tree lot has donated a “towering” Christmas tree for which children can make decorations and photograph.

“Bringing the community together and letting the kids know there are resources for the kids and their families is vital,” said Melissa Ledesma, Marlin’s HR manager.