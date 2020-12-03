Shops in smaller towns like Altadena are suffering

By Victoria Carbé Valentino

As the pandemic drags on, small community businesses are struggling to breathe.

Hikers on their way up to their favorite trailheads whiz by Altadena’s shops without noticing. These stores, some of which are at the top of Lake Avenue, aren’t flashy, but they are essential to the fabric of the community. They feed people. They teach people. They provide services at reasonable rates and sometimes for free when the need arises.

One such shop is the vegan café Oh Happy Day, which is run by John Hopkins. After he was vandalized a few years ago, the community rallied around him via GoFundMe. Now, he’s confronted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopkins cooks fresh organic vegan food daily, serving from the counter for outdoor patio eating.

“I’ve had to ask customers to eat outside now so lots of my regulars who liked to sit and visit with each other while they ate inside aren’t able to do that anymore with the changing weather,” Hopkins said.

He has been providing hot nourishing home-cooked vegan food to the community for decades. On a regular day he works from before dawn till way after the sun goes down and does not get much of a break.

“I can’t afford to pay any helpers now since the shutdowns, so I work till 1 in the morning most nights myself just to be ready to open next day for lunch,” said Hopkins, 75.

He has a space in his shop with a computer to use for those without one, and long wooden tables where local kids can sit and get their homework done after he closes. He donates healthy food to Food Not Bombs, an LA group that feeds the homeless. Some locals refer to him as St. John.

Hopkins feeds those loyal locals who have frequented his café for more than 20 years, as well as newbies. Greens, brown rice, baked yam with African peanut sauce, tofu and fresh green salad with his own special dressing is just one selection on his menu.

His place is a one-stop shop for medicinal herbs, teas, fresh organic produce, rice, beans, legumes, kombucha, juices and incense. It allows like-minded people to connect, too.

Bookending Hopkins’ café are several other shops. To Hopkins’ north is longtime landmark, Pizza Joe’s, which has condensed hours due to a decline in business.

Next to Hopkins is Freddy’s Antiques, a shop filled with interesting collectibles, art, vintage clothing, perfumes, essential oils, crystals, sage bundles and a fascinating collection of eye candy. Guests can wander through looking into this display case and that cozy nook filled with delightful surprises.

Yet, they, too, were burglarized right after the mandated closure of businesses. The front window and shop door were shattered and replaced. The loss was immeasurable at a time when all businesses’ futures were and still are uncertain, except, perhaps, for the big-name chains.

The proprietor, Freddy Tenorio, laments, “The closure made me fall behind on financial responsibilities and made my life very stressful like many others during this pandemic.” He adds, “Thank you for all who support small business, and everyone stay safe and blessed. I’m surviving till the closure of this pandemic—with everyone’s support.”

On Hopkins’ south side is a family-run African import and handmade goods shop called Rhythms of the Village. Wafting from the open door is the nostalgic fragrance of sandalwood, musk and patchouli incense. Guests’ senses are already being prepared for the cheerful yellows, oranges, reds and greens of Africa’s west coast, its caftans, dashikis and hand carved wooden sculptures. There are paintings, beads, drums—and friendly greetings.

The proprietor, Baba Ochonie, is a wise septuagenarian who emigrated to the United States from Nigeria in 1969. Patrons may be captivated with his journey, philosophy of life, wisdom and spirituality.

His son, Emeka, works with him, sewing alongside his mother, Marilyn, making African-styled clothing from small toddler to adult sizes for both genders. He also hosts drumming lessons at 4 p.m. Saturdays and is a professor at Cal State LA, teaching African history, language and culture.

“Our business has suffered after having to close down for the first two months of mandated closures, but our hearts remained open and we rallied,” Onochie said.

“The village thrives on community and togetherness. It wasn’t easy to close up shop and cancel our classes, but we wanted to keep our community safe. Our family worked around the clock sewing and distributing hundreds of masks keeping our business afloat and to keep people safe.”

Onochie said the pandemic forced him to adapt to new technology like Zoom.

“The pandemic was definitely scary for us as a small business, but in the end we were able to pivot and push ourselves to make it work and thrive more than ever in these unprecedented times,” Onochie said.

“Soon we will return to our monthly multicultural events that we hold in the back parking lot. We have COVID-safe drive-in movies. We have Aztec and folklorico music and dancing, as well as African drumming. We continue to stay positive despite the pandemic.”

Altadena Florists and The Boys’ Republic Charity Thrift Shop opening again for very limited hours as they are run by volunteers of a vulnerable age group.

Sandwiched between Hopkins’ café and Onochie’s place is the now empty storefront still marked by its name on the marquee, the Dutch Oven Bakery. Its longtime owner died earlier this year leaving a void in the community’s morning coffee and doughnut needs with a slice of warm conversation on the side. But, those who love hunting through thrift shops for diamonds in the haystack, The Full Circle Thrift Shop is just on the other side of the florist and does not disappoint.

Masks required along with social distancing, of course, but go, get out of the house. Do a little shopping therapy and support local small businesses.

Grab lunch at Hopkins’ place, window shop at Freddy’s and Onochie’s, chat up some new friends and practice a little self-love. Take home a dozen yellow roses and feel good about supporting local small businesses.