PUSD set to change graduation requirements amid COVID-19 surge

By Matthew Rodriguez

The Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education will affirm its decision to change the graduation requirements for the class of 2021.

“I think it’s just generally about trying to help with the stress levels that everybody is feeling,” said Scott Phelps, vice president of the PUSD Board of Education. “Everybody was in agreement. There really wasn’t any disagreement to make a little change to make this senior year a little easier under these conditions.”

According to a press release from Superintendent Brian McDonald, the board agreed to make the senior defense component optional and to alter the requirement for community service hours.

“The senior defense is a powerful platform for students to reflect on their learning, to put their experience in context with the broader community and global issues, and to articulate their plans for the future,” McDonald wrote. “This is an authentic assessment and students demonstrate they have acquired the skill outlined in the PUSD Graduate Profile.”

To graduate, PUSD has required the senior defense since 2019. The senior defense requires students to compile portfolios containing samples of their high school coursework and present them to panels of educators, community members and civic leaders.

Phelps said many students are already struggling with distance learning. In a Jan. 14 meeting, PUSD staff reported that the number of D’s and F’s in every subject area increased by 10% for secondary students.

“There’s too much to handle in students’ and families’ lives right now,” said Phelps. “With the pandemic wearing on, all of us felt ‘Why don’t we make it a little easier?”

The class of 2021 will be the second graduating class with changed requirements. At the beginning of the pandemic last spring, PUSD changed the graduation requirements for the class of 2020; services hours were suspended, and the senior defense was shifted virtually.