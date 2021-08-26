By Pasadena Weekly Staff

After closing in spring 2020 due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Avenue Church School will open as Imago Dei Preschool with a new vision and passion to provide quality, Christian, early childhood education for its community.

The reopening of the preschool provides the opportunity to build on a deep foundation and history while relaunching with added passion and focus. Imago Dei Preschool will build on three keystones: child centered, family focused and community minded.

New preschool director, Fabiola Noguera, comes to Imago Dei Preschool with a deep and diverse background in early childhood education.

Imago Dei Preschool will provide children with a safe, nurturing and enriching environment that promotes educational, social and spiritual growth through play. Play-based learning curriculum lays the foundation for a child to become a curious and excited learner by developing social skills, motivation to learn, as well as language and numeracy skills.

Fall enrollment at Imago Dei Preschool is open for children 2 to 4 years old. For more information and enrollment, visit lakeave.org/lac-school, email school@lakeave.org or call 626-817-4582.