By Jordan Houston

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

Promising electronic producer and DJ Illenium, the recording alias of 30-year-old Nicholas Miller, is coming to Pasadena for a special, out-of-the-box guest performance.

Miller, who has built a reputation for blending “sentimentality and melodicism” with “festival-ready dubstep and trap,” will be hitting the stage at 88 Rising’s Head in the Clouds festival from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

Festival, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 7, at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, announced the San Francisco native will perform along with the likes of Japanese singer Joji, Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, K-pop singer CL, Saweetie, the Linda Lindas, Japanese Breakfast, Elephante and Josh Pan.

“88 Rising has built such a sick brand and all of their artists have such an engaged fan base,” Miller said. “I feel like we’ve done that in the electronic side of having such an engaged fan base in a similar way. So, I think it’s going to be a really cool bridge.

“I’m playing for some festivals right now and I’m playing a bunch of my older stuff and some more current stuff. So, it’ll a bit of an edited version of my tour show right now.”

On the heels of a major Las Vegas show for his Trilogy tour, the 30-year-old is on track to becoming one of the most successful crossover electronic artists. His resume consists of topping U.S. charts, garnering more than 4 billion collective streams and solidifying the “breakout artist as a festival-headlining act within the last few years.”

Dubbed as one of Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Artists of the 2010s, Miller has tackled a progressive approach to the genre, mixing elements of celestial electronic, mellow alternative, rock-fuel dubstep, emotional indie and pop-influenced bass music.

Miller said he is especially excited for the Pasadena performance because the festival is not typically his “style.”

“I think it’s going to be a sick change-up. It’s not a festival that I typically do,” he said. “I play so much dance-focused music or more crossover festivals. This is a much more specific festival.

“I love getting out of the box and seeing that whole world. I feel like the energy is going to be pretty crazy, because the stuff I’ve been playing is high energy right now. It’s a big vibe change, which I think is going to be really cool and welcomed.”

In 2014, Miller debuted several singles before releasing “guest-heavy full-lengths,” including “Ashes” in 2016 and “Awake” the following year, which landed him his first appearance on the Billboard 200. His third set, “Ascend,” hit No. 1 on the U.S. Dance chart in 2019, and was elevated by its chart-topping, platinum-certified Chainsmokers collaboration “Takeaway.”

Miller is celebrating his second consecutive No. 1 with his fourth LP “Fallen Embers,” recently releasing the album’s deluxe version.

The expanded version boasts five new songs, including a remix with Virtual Riot for “Blame Myself” and a new collaboration with Said the Sky, “I See You.” Among the new tracks is “Wouldn’t Change a Thing” featuring Thirty Seconds To Mars. It has since amassed over 1 million streams.

“I think there are moments in that album that are very much a breath of fresh air,” Miller said. “There are moments when I’m listening – especially live, now – where I listen to some songs specifically and it totally just puts me in the moment, and it takes me out of reality.”

“Fallen Embers” deluxe channels elements of heavy dubstep, progressive house and electric notes of drum ‘n’ bass – emphasizing a new layer unlocked by the multifaceted producer.

Miller created the album during quarantine and said he believes the songs reflect that.

“I think naturally it has a lot more chill songs,” he said. “It’s not quite as aggressive as a lot of my stuff in the past,” he revealed. “It was more made to just listen to. Playing it live, I’ve recreated a bunch of the stuff so it’s a little more aggressive, danceable and impactful when I’m DJing.

“Making the album was really fun, I got to kind of lose myself in the studio and kind of escape from all of the crazy crap going on all last year. I kind of found myself just being addicted to making stuff in the studio.”

The artist was inspired to call the collection “Fallen Embers” because of the “organic and natural” progression of his first three albums.

“The ash is awakened imagery, the story and the depth it had for me personally,” Miller stated. “When I was done with that I didn’t know where to go. Once I was in quarantine, I came up with the idea of reflecting on that. So, I came up with ‘Fallen Embers’ because it kind of reflects the journey and what is left behind of a phoenix.”

In addition to reworking his new tracks to play live, Miller said he is proud of the collaborations in “Fallen Embers” deluxe.

Miller cited Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto as one of his biggest inspirations to make music with to date.

“All those people are such huge inspirations to me and getting to work with them is so cool,” Miller shared. “I’m so happy that our sounds work together and it’s a great blend.”

Head in the Clouds

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7

WHERE: Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

COST: Various tiers of pricing

INFO: rosebowlstadium.com