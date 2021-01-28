Couple spreads a message of compassion through art

By Matthew Rodriguez

At 8 years old, Noah Reich took a handful of pills and went to bed. As his eyes closed, he thought he made the right decision.

Ashamed of his sexual orientation and after the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard — a gay college student, who was beaten, tortured and left for dead — Reich wanted to spare his family the grief and decided to try suicide.

“I had learned from all these different authority figures that being gay was unacceptable — that it would bring harm to my family or to my loved ones” recalled Reich, now 31 living in Encino, Calif. with his partner David Maldonado. “And so, as a little kid, I ended up taking a handful of pills with the intent of not waking up.”

Fortunately, Reich woke up. Tucked into his “blankie” — which always protected him from the monsters of the night — his first sight as he awoke were his mother’s eyes and smile.

“At some point, my mom had tucked me into my blankie,” said Reich. “I remember waking up and just seeing my mom’s eyes and smile. In that moment, I knew how loved I was.”

Reich carried this loving feeling throughout his life and decided to share it with everyone, through his nonprofit Classroom of Compassion. With his partner Maldonado, Reich first spread the message of love at the 2018 Los Angeles Pride Parade.

“We found that, for us, creating a space and creating a practice where we can honor the lives that we’re losing in this American story,” said Reich. “That became something that we knew was more and more important by the day.”

Saddened by the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, and as the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack approached, the pair made a memorial with an important message.

They took to the streets of West Hollywood with a banner made out of baby blankets, some with patterns of baby birds and lions, with a message spelled out with silver balloons: “I Hope U Know How Loved U Are.”

“It’s this reminder that you are worthy of love, you are worthy of care just as you are,” Reich said. “I think that’s become our rallying cry and our reminder from community to community that you are worthy of love. You are worthy of being here and that we need you here and that humanity needs you here.”

In the years following their debut at the LA Pride Parade, Maldonado and Reich continued to spread that message through memorials at sites of mass shootings such as Newtown, Connecticut, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh.

“With our altarpieces and our memorials, we’re really trying to just reclaim that public space,” said Maldonado. “So often it’s drenched in tragedy.”

“With all of our memorial pieces, we hope to just remind people of the humanity of each of these stories,” Reich added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, their work and memorials slowed down as the two sheltered in place. Soon they realized the privilege they had. They felt gifted “with the ability and the means” to keep themselves safe indoors while many didn’t have that luxury. Like many others, in the summer of 2020, they decided to hit the streets to protest and also continued their work by creating memorials for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and more locally Anthony McClain and Juan Carlos Hernandez.

After a decade of lunchbreaks in Pasadena, Reich was deeply saddened when he heard about the death of McClain.

An officer fatally shot McClain, a Black man, during a traffic stop late last summer. McClain was shot twice in the back as he ran away from the police.

“When I first learned about the death of Anthony McClain, I was heartbroken [and] shocked,” said Reich. “[I] almost didn’t want to admit that it could happen in a community or city like Pasadena.”

To honor McClain, Maldonado and Reich set up a memorial for the longtime Pasadena resident. The memorial, much like the ones the couple has made before, was a picture of McClain surrounded by flowers and candles.

“We began the practice of sharing Anthony’s story and creating a space for Anthony’s family, his friends and the community that was mourning him,” said Reich.

The two built a memorial honoring McClain, however many residents warned Maldonado and Reich the memorial would be removed. It soon was but Reich promised that they would return to create another one.

Even though 2020 had been traumatic for many including Maldonado and Reich, the couple believed that it was their job to forge on ahead and spread this message of love even more so.

“Compassion is being in touch with the suffering of the world,” Reich said. “And reaching out in some way in hopes to alleviate the suffering of another.

“That need for love. That need to remind people of love. That message of care. And that reminder to care for one another and to care for ourselves. We have found [it] to be more and more necessary.”

Classroom of Compassion

classroomofcompassion.com

@classroomofcompassion