Business & service

Best Annual Event

Chalk Festival

Doo Dah Parade

Wiggle Waggle Walk

Best Public Official

Steve Madison

Andy Wilson

Best Local Nonprofit/Charity

Sycamores

Friends in Deed

Best Local Personality

Sara McCarthy

Ellen Snortland

Best Museum

Pasadena Museum of History

Gamble House

Best Preschool

Sierra Madre Community Nursery School

Altadena Children’s Center

Best Charter/Private School

Westridge School

Maranatha High School

Best Public School

Don Benito Fundamental

John Muir High

Best Teacher

Arlene Santos

Jacqueline Goodman

Best Place To Have Fun

San Gabriel Mountains

Kidspace

Best Library

Sierra Madre Library

Hastings Ranch

Best Chiropractor

De La Cruz Chiropractic

Premier Wellness Chiropractic

Best Dance Studio

Dance Conservatory of Pasadena

Dance Street California

Best Day Care

Arakelyan Family Child Care

Best Day Spa

The Salt Studio Pasadena

Best Dentist

Dr. Leslie Carpenter

Mak & Kleiger

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Shirley Chi

Best Eye Care/EyeWear

Dr. Charles Korth

Warby Parker

Best Eyebrows/Eyelashes

Eyes For Beautys

Tussanee’s Integrity Lash

Best Hair Salon/

BarberShop

Salon Aguayo

Floyd’s 99

Best Hospital

Methodist Hospital

Best Laundry/Dry Cleaner

Jack’s Cleaners

Fashion Cleaners

Best Massage

A Beautiful Day Spa

The Salt Studio Pasadena

Best Nail Salon

Nail Lounge

Nails 3000

Best Physical Therapy

ATP Physical Therapy

Body Synergy

Best Pilates

Pure Pilates

Elements Dance Space

Best Waxing

Eyes For Beautys

Best Yoga

Mission Street Yoga

Best Place to Workout

Elements Dance Space

The Strength Shoppe

Best Accountant

Mark Harris

Best Acupuncture

Brenda Smith

AcuSpa Wellness Center

Best Architect

Nott & Associates

Dahl Architect

Best Attorney/

Law Firm

Ellen Driscoll

Gloria Pitzer

Best Auto Repair/

Body Shop

Rusnak

Nishikawa

Best Bank

Citizens Business Bank

Bank of the West

Best Car Wash

Lucky Car Wash

Fair Oaks Car Wash

Best Credit Union

Caltech Federal Credit Union

Logix Federal

Credit Union

Best Golf Course

Eaton Canyon

Best Home Remodeling

Hartman Baldwin

Nott & Associates

Best Interior Designer

Peltier Interior Design

Best Local Pharmacy

Old Pasadena Pharmacy

Fairmont Pharmacy

Best Mortgage Broker

Delaware Pacific

Chatham Mortgage Partners

Best Pet Service

My Dog Spot

BowHaus Pets

Best Real Estate Office

Berkshire Hathaway

Sotheby’s

Best Realtor

Cariy Hernandez

Jeff Salcido

Best Senior Living Community

Pasadena Highlands

Regency Park Astoria

Best Speech Therapist

Jabberdogs

Synergy Speech Language Pathology

Best Urgent Care

Advanced Urgent

Care of Pasadena

Carbon Health

Best Auto Dealer

Tesla

Best Bridal/Tux Shop

Bridal Special Times

Best Self Storage

Pasadena Self Storage

SoCal Self Storage

Best Music School

Bloom School

of Music

best shopping

Best Farmers Market

Alhambra Farmers Market

Best Flower Shop

Duran’s Flowers

Tea Rose Garden

Best Furniture/
Accessories Store

Cisco Home

Crate & Barrel

Best Local Jewelry

Darbini

Valias Jewelers

Best Local Bookstore/Newsstand

Century Books

Best Local Men’s Clothing

Tommy Bahama

PM Jacoy

Best Local Pet Store

I Dig My Dog

Centinela Feed

and Pet Supplies

Best Local Shoe Store

New Balance

Milano Shoe Repair

Best Local Sporting Goods

Big 5

Play it Again Sports

Best Local Women’s Clothing

Tuck

Walken/Viden

Best Shopping Destination

Paseo Colorado

Hastings Village

Best Nursery

San Gabriel Nursery

Garden View Nursery

Best Local Toy Store

Tom’s Toys

Game Odyssey

Best Antique

Freddie’s Antiques

Uncharted Antiques

Best Resale/Vintage

Goodwill

Salvation Army Antique Store

Best Appliances

Best Buy/Pacific Sales

best DINING

Best Special Occasion Dining

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Raymond’s

Best Family Restaurant

Twohey’s Restaurant

Luggage Room

Best Sunday Brunch

Millie’s Cafe

Great Maple

Best Asian Fusion

Bistro Mon Cheri

Best Armenian Food

Green Street Cafe

Sahara

Best Bakery

Europane

85 Degree

Best BBQ

Bonnie B’s

Best Breakfast

Russell’s

Twohey’s Restaurant

Best Local Burgers

Lucky Boy

The Original Tops

Best California Cuisine

Nick’s Restaurant

Granville

Best Chinese Food

Grandview Palace

Egg Roll Express

Best Cupcakes

Lark

Vanilla Bake Shop

Best Deli/Sandwiches

Porta Via

Claro’s

Best Dessert

Urth Café

Patticakes

Best Health/Organic/Vegetarian/Vegan Food

Veggie Grill

Real Food Daily

Best Hot Dogs

The Stand

Best Independent
CoffeeHouse

Jameson Brown Coffee Roasters

Copa Vida

Best Poke

Sage Plant

Based Bistro

Real Food Daily

Best Italian Food

Gale’s

Mi Piace

Best Japanese Food

Sushi Roku

Ichima

Best Korean Food

Soh House Korean BBQ

Omma Rice and Chicken

Best Local Brewery

Ohana Brewing Company

Best Local Pizza

Blaze

Side Pie

Best Mexican Food

El Patron

Maestro Restaurant

Best Seafood

Pier Grill

Best Steakhouse

Fleming’s Steakhouse

Alexander’s Steakhouse

Best Wings

Wing Stop

Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Taco

Mijares

Los Tacos

Best Burrito

El Super Burrito

Puebla Tacos

Best Cheap Eats

Burrito Express

Best Bar

Altadena Ale &

Wine House

White Horse Lounge

best Nitelife

Best Casino

Commerce Casino

Bicycle Casino

Best Happy Hour

Dog Haus

Bodega Wine Bar

Best Live Theater Venue

Boston Court

Parson’s Nose

Best Margaritas

Amigos

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Best Place to Dance

Historical Tea and Dance Society

Best Private Event Venue

Fig House

Elements Dance Space

Best Sports Bar

Rocco’s

T. Boyle’s Tavern

Best Winery/Distillery

Villa Laural Fine Wines