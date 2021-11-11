Business & service
Best Annual Event
Chalk Festival
Doo Dah Parade
Wiggle Waggle Walk
Best Public Official
Steve Madison
Andy Wilson
Best Local Nonprofit/Charity
Sycamores
Friends in Deed
Best Local Personality
Sara McCarthy
Ellen Snortland
Best Museum
Pasadena Museum of History
Gamble House
Best Preschool
Sierra Madre Community Nursery School
Altadena Children’s Center
Best Charter/Private School
Westridge School
Maranatha High School
Best Public School
Don Benito Fundamental
John Muir High
Best Teacher
Arlene Santos
Jacqueline Goodman
Best Place To Have Fun
San Gabriel Mountains
Kidspace
Best Library
Sierra Madre Library
Hastings Ranch
Best Chiropractor
De La Cruz Chiropractic
Premier Wellness Chiropractic
Best Dance Studio
Dance Conservatory of Pasadena
Dance Street California
Best Day Care
Arakelyan Family Child Care
Best Day Spa
The Salt Studio Pasadena
Best Dentist
Dr. Leslie Carpenter
Mak & Kleiger
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Shirley Chi
Best Eye Care/EyeWear
Dr. Charles Korth
Warby Parker
Best Eyebrows/Eyelashes
Eyes For Beautys
Tussanee’s Integrity Lash
Best Hair Salon/
BarberShop
Salon Aguayo
Floyd’s 99
Best Hospital
Methodist Hospital
Best Laundry/Dry Cleaner
Jack’s Cleaners
Fashion Cleaners
Best Massage
A Beautiful Day Spa
The Salt Studio Pasadena
Best Nail Salon
Nail Lounge
Nails 3000
Best Physical Therapy
ATP Physical Therapy
Body Synergy
Best Pilates
Pure Pilates
Elements Dance Space
Best Waxing
Eyes For Beautys
Best Yoga
Mission Street Yoga
Best Place to Workout
Elements Dance Space
The Strength Shoppe
Best Accountant
Mark Harris
Best Acupuncture
Brenda Smith
AcuSpa Wellness Center
Best Architect
Nott & Associates
Dahl Architect
Best Attorney/
Law Firm
Ellen Driscoll
Gloria Pitzer
Best Auto Repair/
Body Shop
Rusnak
Nishikawa
Best Bank
Citizens Business Bank
Bank of the West
Best Car Wash
Lucky Car Wash
Fair Oaks Car Wash
Best Credit Union
Caltech Federal Credit Union
Logix Federal
Credit Union
Best Golf Course
Eaton Canyon
Best Home Remodeling
Hartman Baldwin
Nott & Associates
Best Interior Designer
Peltier Interior Design
Best Local Pharmacy
Old Pasadena Pharmacy
Fairmont Pharmacy
Best Mortgage Broker
Delaware Pacific
Chatham Mortgage Partners
Best Pet Service
My Dog Spot
BowHaus Pets
Best Real Estate Office
Berkshire Hathaway
Sotheby’s
Best Realtor
Cariy Hernandez
Jeff Salcido
Best Senior Living Community
Pasadena Highlands
Regency Park Astoria
Best Speech Therapist
Jabberdogs
Synergy Speech Language Pathology
Best Urgent Care
Advanced Urgent
Care of Pasadena
Carbon Health
Best Auto Dealer
Tesla
Best Bridal/Tux Shop
Bridal Special Times
Best Bridal/Tux Shop
Bridal Special Times
Best Self Storage
Pasadena Self Storage
SoCal Self Storage
Best Music School
Bloom School
of Music
best shopping
Best Farmers Market
Alhambra Farmers Market
Best Flower Shop
Duran’s Flowers
Tea Rose Garden
Best Furniture/
Accessories Store
Cisco Home
Crate & Barrel
Best Local Jewelry
Darbini
Valias Jewelers
Best Local Bookstore/Newsstand
Century Books
Best Local Men’s Clothing
Tommy Bahama
PM Jacoy
Best Local Pet Store
I Dig My Dog
Centinela Feed
and Pet Supplies
Best Local Shoe Store
New Balance
Milano Shoe Repair
Best Local Sporting Goods
Big 5
Play it Again Sports
Best Local Women’s Clothing
Tuck
Walken/Viden
Best Shopping Destination
Paseo Colorado
Hastings Village
Best Nursery
San Gabriel Nursery
Garden View Nursery
Best Local Toy Store
Tom’s Toys
Game Odyssey
Best Antique
Freddie’s Antiques
Uncharted Antiques
Best Resale/Vintage
Goodwill
Salvation Army Antique Store
Best Appliances
Best Buy/Pacific Sales
best DINING
Best Special Occasion Dining
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Raymond’s
Best Family Restaurant
Twohey’s Restaurant
Luggage Room
Best Sunday Brunch
Millie’s Cafe
Great Maple
Best Asian Fusion
Bistro Mon Cheri
Best Armenian Food
Green Street Cafe
Sahara
Best Bakery
Europane
85 Degree
Best BBQ
Bonnie B’s
Best Breakfast
Russell’s
Twohey’s Restaurant
Best Local Burgers
Lucky Boy
The Original Tops
Best California Cuisine
Nick’s Restaurant
Granville
Best Chinese Food
Grandview Palace
Egg Roll Express
Best Cupcakes
Lark
Vanilla Bake Shop
Best Deli/Sandwiches
Porta Via
Claro’s
Best Dessert
Urth Café
Patticakes
Best Health/Organic/Vegetarian/Vegan Food
Veggie Grill
Real Food Daily
Best Hot Dogs
The Stand
Best Independent
CoffeeHouse
Jameson Brown Coffee Roasters
Copa Vida
Best Poke
Sage Plant
Based Bistro
Real Food Daily
Best Italian Food
Gale’s
Mi Piace
Best Japanese Food
Sushi Roku
Ichima
Best Korean Food
Soh House Korean BBQ
Omma Rice and Chicken
Best Local Brewery
Ohana Brewing Company
Best Local Pizza
Blaze
Side Pie
Best Mexican Food
El Patron
Maestro Restaurant
Best Seafood
Pier Grill
Best Steakhouse
Fleming’s Steakhouse
Alexander’s Steakhouse
Best Wings
Wing Stop
Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Taco
Mijares
Los Tacos
Best Burrito
El Super Burrito
Puebla Tacos
Best Cheap Eats
Burrito Express
Best Bar
Altadena Ale &
Wine House
White Horse Lounge
best Nitelife
Best Casino
Commerce Casino
Bicycle Casino
Best Happy Hour
Dog Haus
Bodega Wine Bar
Best Live Theater Venue
Boston Court
Parson’s Nose
Best Margaritas
Amigos
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Best Place to Dance
Historical Tea and Dance Society
Best Private Event Venue
Fig House
Elements Dance Space
Best Sports Bar
Rocco’s
T. Boyle’s Tavern
Best Winery/Distillery
Villa Laural Fine Wines