Varda becomes first legal dispensary to open in Pasadena

By Matthew Rodriguez



When Hong Kong native Tony Fong was a teenager growing up in Arcadia in the 1990s, marijuana terrified him. However, his fear didn’t stop him from trying it.

“I was at my high school friend’s house and he found some weed in his brother’s room and he called me,” said Fong about the first time he smoked cannabis. “The experience was not good, so I wasn’t actively using it in high school. I think we smoked too much.”

After the paranoia that accompanied his negative experience, never in his wildest dreams did teenaged Fong think he would open a dispensary, let alone four.

On December 15, Fong and his longtime friend, Leonard Wang, opened their newest dispensary, Varda, in Pasadena—the first legal dispensary in the city. When they were asked if they ever thought they would open a dispensary right next to their hometowns the two both let out a resounding “No!” as they chuckled.

“I’ve been living in Pasadena for about 10 years,” Fong said. “Pasadena is like my hometown. I live here. I work here. I shop here. Getting a store in Pasadena, it’s actually very important [to me].”

In college, Fong discovered his love for weed but quickly after he graduated he put the pipe down once again. It wasn’t until 2005 while working as a furniture salesman that he walked into a dispensary for the first time.

“Back in 2005, I went to my friend’s dispensary for the very first time and I was just very impressed,” Fong said. “I saw the future. I had a regular job but surely I knew this is something that I wanted to invest in.”

However, dispensaries, before cannabis was legalized for recreational use, were more like speakeasies rather than the large Apple Store-esque MedMen stores widely popular today. In a typical modern dispensary, stores neatly display their products in an illuminated glass case more commonly seen housing jewelry. There’s an atrium where security guards scan patrons’ IDs before they enter. After, they walk through a steel security door where the product lay before them, free to pick and chose what they want, like a candy shop for adults.

The dispensary that Fong first walked into was located in the back room of a tiny, cramped cellphone store. The products were spread out over a tablecloth covering a gray, plastic folding table. Even with the awkward experience of walking into the dispensary, Fong knew that he wanted to start his own.

Drawing from this adventure to his first dispensary, Fong wanted to enhance his customers’ experience, some of whom may be going to a dispensary for the first time.

“We want to make the shopping experience easier for first-time dispensary visitors,” Fong said. “This is the first time that people in Pasadena see a dispensary in their own town. I expect a lot of first-time cannabis shoppers coming to check out [Varda].”

With 500 items in the 5,000-square-foot store, Fong wanted to make sure his customers did not get lost in the sea of information. To reduce the stress for all of his customers, not only the first-time buyers, Fong and his team curated individual display booths called “moods”. Each display booth displays cannabis for a certain “mood” whether it’s for sleep, activity or just simply the staff favorites.

“Each counter has its own individual theme,” he said. “We want to eliminate the guessing of the technical terms of cannabis.”

The opening Varda was a long and tenuous journey. After California legalized marijuana in 2016, it was up to cities to determine the regulations for the businesses. In June 2018, residents passed Measure CC which allowed as many as six dispensaries to open in the city. In the following two years, 122 companies applied for conditional use permits (CUPs). The city chose six to continue in the process but only three received CUP, with Varda receiving its own in July 2020.

Following the selection process, a lawsuit filed by one of the applicants, MedMen forced the city to put the program on hold which delayed the opening of Varda.

“The amount of delays we had [delayed opening] at least six to nine months easily,” Fong said. “To be fair the city of Pasadena has been nothing but helpful and supportive.”

Even with the delays and obstacles to opening, Fong and Wang are just happy to open a store right next to their cities they grew up in.

“This is like a childhood dream come true,” Fong said. “I can’t complain. I’m just very excited.”