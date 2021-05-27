By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Looking for a place where he could impact people’s lives every day, Greg Sanchez left his job in pharmaceuticals to help the elderly.

“I wanted to be in an environment where I could see the difference that I made in someone’s life immediately,” said Sanchez, a co-owner of Home Instead Pasadena. “I get that emotional gratification of knowing that our caregivers have made a difference in someone’s life on a daily basis.”

In 1994, Home Instead opened its doors in Omaha as a company providing care to the elderly, especially those with sensory loss. In its 25-year history, it has expanded globally with 1,200 franchises, one of which is in Pasadena. In Pasadena, approximately 16% of the population are elderly, some of whom struggle with some type of sensory loss.

According to Home Instead, 83% of seniors live with at least one form of sensory loss. As the body ages, so does our ability to feel the five senses — taste, touch, smell, sight and hearing.

Imagine after 70 years of perfectly writing checks, not being able to grasp a pen. Or having your vision taken away from you because of cataracts. Or no longer being able to taste your food.

This is what many senior citizens experience as they age and develop sensory losses.

“Most seniors are too prideful, and they don’t want to share,” said Sanchez. “This is why we’re really focusing on sensory [loss] to bring it to people’s attention.”

Sanchez also says that as seniors begin to lose their senses, they feel more and more isolated. The goal of Sanchez and the team at Home Instead Pasadena is to help seniors and families transition into this new period of their life.

“Our caregivers are trying to build relationships with our clients,” Sanchez said. “That way we can be their eyes, we can be their ears [and] we can be all their other senses.”

Home Instead serves 160 clients with about 200 caregivers. These caregivers help with everyday tasks such as going to the grocery store, walks and simply being a friend.

The jobs of the caregivers have become even more important during the pandemic as many seniors began to feel even more isolated.

According to Luz Espinal, lead caregiver, she has seen the mood of her clients change. They are often more depressed since they cannot see their family members as often as before. Espinal tries to help the seniors realize they are not alone by scheduling calls with loved ones and providing company, in addition to the other services.

“(Our job) is to make sure that they’re not left alone or (feel like) they’re forgotten,” Espinal said. “That’s how they feel sometimes. That’s what we’re there for — to be a supporter, not just a companion but [to] be a friend.”