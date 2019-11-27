Make your holiday that much more magical by attending one or all of a number of tree lighting ceremonies planned in Pasadena and neighboring cities over the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, officials in nearby Monrovia got onto the Yuletide spirit by lighting the city’s holiday tree during a special ceremony at Library Park, 321 S. Myrtle Ave.

While that event was free, the Dec. 1 tree-lighting event from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Winter Festival at the Langham Huntington Pasadena, 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., will cost a few dollars. Featuring hot cocoa, face painting, holiday treats and a festive tree lighting to kick off the season, the event without food or beverages costs $20 per person, and $45 per person with the treats.

Tickets are available online only and must be secured in advance of the event. A portion of proceeds will benefit Elizabeth House and Pasadena Heritage. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/winter-festival-at-the-langham-tickets-68210239663.

From 7 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Pasadena Playhouse District will be holding its annual tree lighting ceremony at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. They will also be serving hot chocolate and coffee — only for free. The Playhouse event will also feature live music and a performance by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

Also on Dec. 5, the South Pasadena Farmers’ Market will be hosting its annual holiday tree Lighting ceremony from 4 to 7 p.m. at the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, 1121 Mission St., South Pasadena.

On Dec. 6, join Mayor Terry Tornek from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall in lighting the city’s official holiday tree. The lights go on at 6 p.m. sharp.

Attendees are invited to enjoy festive holiday music, light refreshments, arts and crafts and holiday-themed family fun. Pasadena City Hall is at 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena.

On Dec. 7, St. Philip the Apostle Church at 151 S. Hill St., Pasadena, will be hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

On Dec. 14, Altadena presents its 99th Annual Christmas Tree Lane Lighting Ceremony. The Christmas Tree Lane Association will also sponsor a Winter Arts and Crafts Festival beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m., after the lighting ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. along Santa Rosa Avenue, between Altadena Drive and Woodbury Road. The festival is in the parking lot of the Altadena Library 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena.

Placed on the National Register of Historical Places and designated a California State Landmark, Christmas Tree Lane rose to fame because it combined modern outdoor electric light with the mobility of automobiles. More than 135 deodar cedar trees are lit up along the street.

For more information, email christmastreelaneassociation @gmail.com or call (626) 403-1123.

Not to be left out of the holiday fun, Glendale will be hosting its Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at City Hall Perkins Plaza, 613 E. Broadway. The event features the lighting of the City Hall tree, performances by the R.D. White Chorus and Roosevelt Stage Band, a special visit from Santa, a holiday movie and food trucks.

Ice Skating at Glendale’s new Holiday on Ice skating rink behind City Hall will be available before and after the event.

The Cram-A-Classic Toy Drive will also begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the city Police Department, right around the corner at 131 N. Isabel St. The Glendale Fire Department and ABC 7 invite people to bring a new unwrapped toy to the Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony. The goal is help them cram a Cruise Night classic car with toys, as Glendale firefighters collect and distribute toys to underserved children in the community.

For more information, call (818) 548-2792 or email PBetancourt@glendaleca.gov.