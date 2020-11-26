The public invited to take photos at Rose Bowl

By Christopher Floch

Posing for the family Christmas cards rarely brings out the holiday spirit. For the first time, the Rose Bowl is hosting a holiday photo/tour, a 45-minute experience that includes a VIP tour of the stadium with stops on the field, locker room and Court of Champions.

“For the first time, families and fans will be able to take holiday photos at America’s Stadium, accompanied by our famous outdoor tour program,” said Dedan Brozino, chief development officer for the Rose Bowl Stadium.

“In these unique times for our society, when many stands are empty due to the restrictions of sporting and entertainment venues around the country, we are excited to safely offer this memory. The Rose Bowl Stadium is as vibrant as it is because of our local community, as well as fans nationwide, so we hope that this opportunity allows visitors to add a different special memory to their affiliation with our iconic venue.”

The tours are November 25, November 29 and December 4 to December 6. Advance online-only reservations are required and will be offered in 30-minute slots until sold out.

Tickets are $300 for groups of six or less.

Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The packages include a 45-minute VIP tour and photo shoot with a professional tour guide and photographer

• Three photograph locations—under the Rose Bowl Stadium marquee sign; tunnel 22 overlooking the field with the videoboard message in the background and the field with the videoboard message in the background.

• “Happy Holidays” greeting on the videoboard.

• Digital library of photos will be send two to three days after photo shoot.

The $400 package offers extra stocking stuffers. Personalized Message and/or Family Name greeting on Videoboard.

• Rose Bowl Stadium masks for everyone in your group.

• One limited edition Rose Bowl Stadium holiday ornament.

• One Rose Bowl magnetic holiday photo frame.

Proceeds from the holiday package benefits the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation. Since its establishment in 2010, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation has created a culture of giving that has impacted transformational improvements in and around the venue, as well as key educational and heritage projects, to benefit current and future visitors.

Info: rosebowlstadium.com n