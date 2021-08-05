By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Assemblymember Chris Holden and the Eta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. gave away 500 backpacks to kids in Pasadena.

“It has been a really tough year for families during this pandemic, and a lot of anxiety for students going back to school,” Holden said.

“The giveaway is one point of relief for families who continue to struggle financially because of the pandemic as their kids are getting ready for the school year.”

The Eta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. partners with Holden for the backpack giveaway at his annual block party, which was canceled last year and this year due to the pandemic. This year’s giveaway, however, has received the biggest response from the community.

“We’re proud to partner with Assemblymember Holden for our annual backpack giveaway to make a difference in our community,” said Sharron Ross-Lemle, vice president of the Eta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

“It was great to see so many smiles handing out backpacks today.”

Holden added, “Providing backpacks and school supplies is one less thing for families and their children to worry about before class resumes.”