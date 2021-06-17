By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, historians have compared the 1918 or Spanish flu to the coronavirus.

“It is amazing (to see) the parallels to what is happening today,” said Pasadena Museum of History’s Brad Macneil.

Macneil is the curator of the museum’s “Starting Anew: Transforming 1890-1930,” which explores one of the most pivotal eras in Pasadena history.

Released early last year but cut short due to the novel coronavirus, “Starting Anew” was altered by Macneil and his colleagues to show how Pasadena emerged from World War I and the 1918 influenza.

Through his research, he found many similarities to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They did all the things that were recommended today,” the curator emeritus said. “They closed down at different times through the flu. They closed down large public gatherings, including churches.”

In addition to these measures, Macneil found that schools temporarily closed, and Pasadena required masks and a quarantine.

“When they started enforcing the mask ordinance, the chief of police said that this was the hardest thing he’d ever had to enforce in his life,” Macneil said. “They would arrest and fine you if you weren’t wearing the proper type of mask.”

During this time, residents banded together to extinguish the virus. According to Macneil, those who did not wear masks were branded as unpatriotic. That was the standard of life for two years as the decade closed.

After a war that killed over 100,000 Americans and the flu that claimed 500 million lives worldwide — 675,000 of whom were in the United States — Pasadena and the rest of the world celebrated the end of a disastrous decade. They built memorials for the soldiers who died in WWI and began to quietly move on from the pandemic.

“We have the memorial flagpole on Colorado and Orange Grove and some other memorials around the city, but people sort of put it behind them,” Macneil said.

As the world and the city moved past the 1918 flu, Pasadena’s economy, population and stance in American culture grew exponentially.

“For the next 10 years until the Depression, the city just boomed,” Macneil said. “Lots of wonderful things were going on in Pasadena.”

He attributes this boom to residents working together following a devastating three years.

From 1920 to 1930, Pasadena’s population nearly doubled from 45,354 to 76,086. Many people from across the country, especially from colder climates, moved to the city to avoid the harsh conditions of the winter and enjoy the sunny skies in Pasadena.

As the number of visitors increased, Pasadena evolved and built hotels and other attractions to bring in more tourists and, possibly, new residents. In the early 1900s, the City Beautiful movement started and called for municipalities to invest in grand buildings and structures in the hopes that they would improve the quality of life.

In the 1920s, Pasadena built new schools such as Marshall and Washington Junior High School and continued to develop the California Institute of Technology.

Colorado Boulevard area was developed, and the civic center came to life with Pasadena City Hall, Central Library and later the Civic Center. To accommodate the annual football game, the Tournament of Roses raised funds to design and build the iconic Rose Bowl.

“The Civic Center, California Institute of Technology and the Rose Bowl are just three architectural icons widely identified with Pasadena today,” Macneil said.

With the exhaustive research Macneil poured into his exhibit, he hopes that patrons realize that anything could be achieved if people work toward a common goal.

“I think by looking back at this history, I think you can learn how when people come together with common goals they can accomplish a lot,” he said.

Macneil’s exhibit, “Starting Anew,” will resume in the fall following the reopening of the Pasadena Museum of History.