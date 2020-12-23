Even with COVID-19’s economic woes, the Rose Bowl Stadium continues to operate

By Matthew Rodriguez

It’s been a long time since the Rose Bowl has been this quiet for this long. The iconic stadium has hosted many legendary games in front of packed crowds but now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 90,000 seats that surround the field remain empty.

“We’ve been devastated,” said Darryl Dunn, general manager of the Rose Bowl Operating Company. “Our financial side [is] pretty much tied to the number of people who come to our venue. The more people who come, typically, the more revenue we generate. So not having the ability to have fans at big events clearly hurts a lot.”

The Rose Bowl Operating Company maintains the nearly 100-year-old stadium however the city of Pasadena owns the stadium thus holding it financially responsible. The economic downfall has put the city and the iconic stadium in a precarious situation.

In 2005, the Rose Bowl began a $183 million remodel to keep the iconic stadium competitive and future-proof.

In normal times, the operating company has kept up with the payments, even showing annual net profits but as COVID-19 ravaged the nation, the Rose Bowl’s profits diminished.

According to Dunn, due primarily to COVID the Rose Bowl Operating Company originally forecasted a $16 million deficit. However, with the success of the Brookside Golf Course and the enterprise events, the deficit was cut to $14 million.

Still financially responsible for the stadium, Pasadena transferred $11.5 million from the city reserves to keep up with the debt payments in June.

Similar to many state orders, California banned stadium events to mitigate the spread of the virus. This meant no fans for football games and no cheering audiences for concerts—essentially an end to all major revenue streams for the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl stadium was built on college football. One of the biggest events of the year is the Rose Bowl Game.

Titled the “granddaddy of them all” the Rose Bowl game is the oldest college football postseason game after it was first played on January 1, 1902, at the Rose Bowl’s predecessor, Tournament Park. It would be 21 years until the game was moved from Tournament park to the Rose Bowl Stadium.

According to Dunn, the Rose Bowl game consistently fills the stadium to its capacity of 90,000 people and generates a net revenue of $4 to $5 million in a single day. Now with no fans, the stadium stands to barely make anything close to that with just the money coming from TV coverage. After the state denied the Tournament of Roses appeal to allow friends and family in the stadium, the Rose Bowl game moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Apart from football and concerts, the Rose Bowl continued to operate by hosting numerous enterprise events, with drive-in movies and other events hosted in the parking lots.

“At a time when a lot of our peers throughout the country have sort of shut down we’ve continued to operate and have quite a bit of success,” Dunn said. “Does it make up for the loss of football concerts and soccer? No.”

With vaccines on the way to Americans across the country, heading into 2021 Dunn believes the return to normalcy will help the Rose Bowl but believes it will still need help from the city.

“Now that the vaccine is out, we’re starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Dunn said. “We do feel like we’re heading in the right direction. 2021 is going to be challenging for sure, but we are hopeful. If we’re fortunate—but next football season we’ll be able to fill the stands.”

Even with the economic downfall, the empty stands and the uncertainty of the future, the nearly world-famous Rose Bowl is here to stay.

“Rose Bowl is not going anywhere,” Dunn said. “We’ve been around 98 years and we’re excited about preparing for 100th.”