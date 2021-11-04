By Annika Tomlin

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

The Asian Pacific Health Corps at University of California Los Angeles hosts several free community health fairs to provide access to care to disadvantaged Asian and Pacific Islanders.

The next health fair is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Rosemead Community Recreation Center.

“We provide a lot of free screenings; we don’t require any form of payment or health insurance,” said Emily Peng, APHC Health Fair co-director.

“Some of our screenings include blood pressure, BMI, glucose, cholesterol and many more, those are just some. We also provide translated health resources because a lot of our service recipients don’t speak English as their first language, so we want to make sure we can overcome any linguistic barriers to achieving basic health care needs and education.”

Peng said that everyone 18 and older can be served, with a majority of their regular demographic being “the older population.”

Founded in 1980, APHC is a student volunteer organization that aims to promote health lifestyles among disadvantaged API communities. Though APHC began with the objective of providing hypertension screenings, it has been modifying its vision to meet the changing needs of the community.

Today, APHC has a broader program of education and services to combat the risk factors for the two leading causes of death in API population: cancer and cardiovascular disease.

“Since we are just undergraduates, we are only trained to perform blood pressure, BMI and body fat percentage screenings and to do educational presentations,” said the senior molecular cell and developmental biology major.

“As for the other screenings we invite graduate students or health professionals to come perform them. Medical students, dental students or just other external free clinics and their nurses.”

Masks and social distancing will be required during the health fair.

“It’s completely free to attend and there is no reservation required,” Peng said. “You just show up.”

Peng has been a part of APHC since she began her college extra-curricular lifestyle.

“As a freshman I was just looking for pre-health organizations to be involved in and then I just went to the info session and then decided to join (APHC),” Peng said. “The opportunities that it provided made me stay until now, four years later.”

Peng co-directs the APHC health fairs with Kelly Lin as part of the 2021-2022 board of directors for the student organization.

“This was one of my major involvements in college, so I definitely wanted to take a bigger leadership role in it,” Peng said.

“I applied and was interested in the position specifically because I really like the health fairs and really wanted to play a bigger role in the planning of them and making sure we keep on improving.

For more information or questions about the upcoming fair contact the directors at aphc.hf@gmail.com.

Asian Pacific Health Corps Health Fair

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7

WHERE: Rosemead Community Recreation Center, 3936 N. Muscatel Avenue, Rosemead

COST: Free

INFO: aphcatucla.weebly.com