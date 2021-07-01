By Christopher Nyerges

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Dr. James Adams is a man on a mission.

Adams recently retired from teaching pharmacology at USC, where he also instructed medical students traditional Chumash healing as part of his regular classes.

Adams earned his PhD in Pharmacology in 1981 at UC San Francisco in comparative pharmacology and toxicology. He has written more than 200 technical articles.

Adams became interested in the medicinal uses of native plants in 1994. He and his son headed out on Boy Scout walks and saw local plants that were used by the local Native Americans.

Adams then set out to find a Native American herbalist to learn from. After about two years, he met Chumash medicine woman Cecilia Garcia. Adams then became Garcia’s student, and spent the next 14 years studying the intricacies and underlying belief structures of the Chumash healing traditions.

Adams and Garcia eventually collaborated to produce the 2005 book “Healing with Medicinal Plants of the West.”

The fully illustrated book describes the chemistry and uses of the plants that were used by the Chumash for medicine, and generally used throughout the west. Since their collaboration, Adams and Garcia led nearly 100 walks and workshops to teach about the Native use of healing herbs until Garcia’s death in 2012.

Adams said traditional herbs are safer to treat pain than opioids, and that flu and COVID-19 can also be treated with traditional herbs.

• Strong immune system

He begins by educating students on the immune system.

“The primary purpose of your immune system is to protect you against all pathogens,” Adams said. “Your immune system decides what is allowed into your body and reacts to kill pathogens. It contains a myriad of cells, each with a specific purpose.

“When it functions correctly, all cells work in concert to attack and kill any pathogens that enter your body. These cells also work together to collect antioxidants, vitamins and minerals and send them to the correct system (vascular, muscular, urinary, etc.). When your immune system is not working correctly, your body is wide open to all bacteria and viruses.”

In his book, “The Balanced Diet,” Adams wrote that being healthy is a lifestyle.

“You strengthen your immune system by daily exercise, eating a healthy diet, getting enough light (or taking vitamin D), getting adequate sleep — seven to eight hours — and maintaining a healthy gut,” he said.

“One could also take hot baths (the sweating allows toxins to leave your body), eat a healthy diet (low on meat, high in greens, rich in phyto-nutrients) and take supplements known to support a strong immune system, such as D3 and B complex.”

According to Adams’ assistant, Enrique Villasenor, a healer, a common question from students is “Why do people get sick?”

Adams responds, “You get sick because you are ‘not living in balance.’ That’s one big reason people with serious medical conditions are succumbing to COVID-19 so easily. Their immune systems are already compromised. If one or more systems are not functioning correctly. COVID comes in and easily attacks those systems. At the beginning of COVID-19, doctors were confused as to why some people would crash and have simultaneous, multiple organ failure. Yet, others have had milder symptoms because they have a healthier immune system.”

• Prickly Pear Cactus

Before talking about the use of herbs, Adams and Villasenor share the traditional use of the prickly pear cactus for food and medicine, which goes back thousands of years, especially in Mexico.

The fact that eating — or drinking — products from the pads helps to cure adult-onset diabetes (type 2), lowers cholesterol levels and improves the immune system, has been widely documented. The best single source of clinical documentation is “Prickly Pear Cactus Medicine,” by Ran Knishinsky.

Adams suggested consuming the prickly pear cactus pads to strengthen the immune system, especially using the cactus pads as a drink. They can also be cooked with eggs, potatoes and made into a variety of dishes. But to maintain the health benefits, the cactus pads should be lightly cooked, if cooked at all.

• Herbal knowledge

Here are some of the common native herbs commonly recommended by Adams for flu and even COVID-19. These are all available at native plant nurseries and most are readily available in the dried form in herb shops.

• Elderberry Flowers

Different species of the elderberry tree can be found worldwide, often near water. It can be a large bush or a small tree, with pinnately divided leaves.

Though the fruit has long been cooked and used for juices, wine, jam and jellies, it is the flowers that are used for colds and flus.

Indigenous people of California used the flowers to cure colds and flus. The flowers are made into an infusion and drunk. The flowers are only available in the spring, so you’d need to collect and dry them to be available year-round.

Here is the procedure: Add 1 teaspoon of flowers to 1 1/2 cups of water in a covered pot, and let the flowers simmer in the water for 5 minutes. Sip when cool enough to drink.

One popular liqueur, St. Germain, is made in France from elder flowers; and is commonly used as a safe remedy for colds and flus.

Sambucol can be purchased over the counter. However, read the label to ensure that it does not contain high-fructose corn syrup and other undesirables.

Elderberry fizzies can be purchased at health food stores.

• Everlasting, California

This one, and several related species, are somewhat widespread in the west. Leaves have a sweet odor, akin to butterscotch or oranges. It’s easily grown in backyard gardens, and the flowers can be collected and dried, so that the herb can be available year-round.

In Adams’ book, “Healing with Medicinal Plants of the West,” he recommends using these flowers as an infusion and drinking it at the first signs of a cold or flu.

The flowers contain flavinols, which stimulate the immune system and help get rid of sicknesses like the flu virus.

The medicine is the flowers. For a cold or flu, put 1 teaspoon of flowers into a covered pot of water and heat until it simmers. Adams suggests drinking it for four consecutive nights for colds and flus.

“If I had COVID, I would be drinking this tea regularly,” Adams said.

• Yerba Santa

This is a very common western herb, with several species that are used alike. Yerba Santa leaves are boiled and the fumes are inhaled for upper respiratory issues. Typically, about five leaves are used per cup of water.

Herbalists use this for many afflictions, and it is particularly good for coughs, breathing and congestion issues, per the indigenous peoples of California. Yerba Santa was also used about 100 years ago to combat pneumonia.

The afflicted can drink the infusion or decoction of Yerba Santa. However, the straight Yerba Santa decoction is very strong. Hummingbird sage is often added to make it palatable. Some herbalists add a sweetener before serving.

• White Sage

This common native plant’s leaves are used in a broad spectrum of medicinal applications.

According to Adams, it can be used as an infusion for sore throat or made into a drink to cure colds and flus. The leaves can be made into a drink by putting a leaf in cold water to promote strengthening, and cure colds and flus. The leaves can also be used in an infusion.

White sage is a great herb to have, to grow and to use in daily drinks and medicinal applications.

Source of live plants

Arroyo Seco Foundation Nursery in Hahamongna Watershed Park. For more information, call 626-657-0392 or visit arroyoseco.org.

Christopher Nyerges is the author of “Guide to Wild Foods” and other books on self-reliance and the outdoors. He conducts regular wild food classes. Visit schoolofself-reliance.com for more information.