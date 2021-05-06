By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Mother’s Day was a little different in 2020, but in 2021 restaurants are just awakening for dine-in service. Here are a few ideas to help celebrate mom in and around Pasadena.

One Colorado

41 Hugus Alley

Join One Colorado for exclusive in-store events, raffles and cocktails from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Create a custom m.andonia handbag at the workshop by bringing in a sentimental piece of clothing or fabric. Enjoy bubbles while shopping through a curated Pomellato fine jewelry collection. Handbag workshop tickets are available at the following link: https://bit.ly/3eBNuTS

Other One Colorado activities are:

• Twigzz Flower Market: Purchase a custom bouquet between May 5 and May 9 or receive one complimentary when spending $75 at any One Colorado retailer or restaurant from May 8 to May 9.

• Prism DJs: Dine and dance with Prism DJs with a reserved table at one of One Colorado’s courtyard restaurants from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

• Apple Watch Series 6 Giveaway: Customers will have a chance to enter to win an Apple Watch Series 6. Text SPRING1CO to 55800 through May 31.

Info: onecolorado.com/events/

andSons Chocolatiers and The Huntington

LA-based andSons Chocolatiers has teamed up with The Huntington in San Marino on a limited-edition chocolate box inspired by the gardens.

Adorned with commissioned art by Miranda Sofroniou, the collectible 24-piece box features two limited-edition Huntington pieces (one made with oranges from its orange grove, the other made with its signature tea), plus an assortment of andSons’ signature flavors.

It comes just in time for Mother’s Day — but will continue to be available year-round for either curbside pickup (at andSons’ shop on Brighton Way) or local/nationwide shipping via its website.

The collectible 24-piece box, featuring artwork by Miranda Sofroniou, includes two limited-edition Huntington pieces (four each):

• Huntington orange and pecan praline: Made with hand-picked Valencia oranges from The Huntington.

• Huntington black tea caramel: Made with citrus- and jasmine flavored black tea from The Huntington.

• An assortment of andSons’ signature flavors, such as passion fruit caramel, speculoos cookie, hazelnut gianduja and basil lime.

The box is available on the andSons website; it will be available year-round for either curbside pickup at its Beverly Hills shop or local/nationwide shipping.

AndSons Chocolatiers is a second-generation chocolatier based in Beverly Hills founded by brothers Phil and Marc Covitz.

It specializes in two lines of chocolate: the “classic” line, which features traditional flavors such as ganaches and pralines topped with subtle decorative elements, and the “modern” line, which showcases bold and inventive flavor pairings inside distinctive and colorful hand-painted shells.

Customers can expect to find flavors such as Yuzu Verbena (which combines a white chocolate ganache with fresh lemon verbena and a dark milk chocolate ganache with yuzu and lime) and Texas pecan praline with coffee ganache (with roasted pecans and Peruvian dark chocolate infused with Counter Culture coffee).

Each piece is handmade in its Los Angeles kitchen by in-house pastry chef and chocolatier and chef Kriss Harvey.

The Arbour

527 S. Lake Avenue

Mother’s Day is celebrated two days — May 8 and May 9 — from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $55.

The first course is a choice of smoked salmon carpaccio, capers, pickled red onion and lemon herb dressing; Burrata cheese, mixed endive, wild greens and ciabatta breadcrumbs; heirloom tomato salad, cucumber, olives, basil and lemon vinaigrette; apricot salad, butter lettuce, arugula, goat cheese, sesame seeds and honey vinaigrette; or English pea soup, whipped crème fraiche and chili oil.

The second course is a choice of eggs Benedict, English muffin, country ham, spinach and brown butter hollandaise; spaghetti carbonara, applewood smoked bacon, poached egg yolk and black pepper; avocado toast with egg on whole grain bread and green bean salad with Caesar dressing; steelhead trout, Brentwood corn, English peas, semolina gnocchi, radish and lemon foam; or New York steak, roasted peewee potatoes, market asparagus and chili butter.

Third course is a choice of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel sauce and double chocolate chip cookie; chocolate cake, espresso and chocolate mousse, almonds and saffron crème anglaise; seasonal fruit bowl and shortbread cookies; raspberry swirl cheesecake, graham cracker crust and mascarpone; or vanilla panna cotta, pineapple, coconut macaroon and lemon shaved ice.

Info: thearbourpasadena.com

Chado Tea Room

79 N. Raymond

Chado Tea Room is offering its sampler gift box ($65) with 12 loose-leaf teas. It’s available in-store and online. In the teahouse, it’s serving chocolate celebration for two ($70), an afternoon tea with tea-infused chocolate pairings.

Info: chadotearoom.com

Le Grande Orange Café

260 S. Raymond Avenue

A favorite among Pasadena residents, Le Grande Orange Café has a hearty menu for Mother’s Day.

Choices of starters include French onion soup, vegan chili, deviled eggs, shrimp ceviche, tuna tartare or pozole verde.

Want lighter fare? Try the salads: shredded kale and quinoa, Luggage Room chopped salad, signature Caesar, Brussels sprout salad, or The Del Mar salad.

The Rise and Shine menu is available until 3 p.m. — lemon ricotta pancakes, short rib hash, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, French omelet, eggs Benedict or crab Benedict.

Burgers and sandwiches that are offered include cheeseburger, chili cheeseburger, turkey dip or French dip. The dips are available until 3 p.m.

Tacos are on the menu: vegetarian, ahi tuna, swordfish, short rib or ribeye steak.

For a “very special” meal, try rotisserie prime rib, rotisserie chicken, salmon or filet mignon.

After 3 p.m., barbecue ribs, loup de mer or short rib entrée. End it with key lime pie or Grateful Spoon gelato.

Info: lgostationcafe.com

Mother’s Day Brunch at Brookside Park

360 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Lot I

Johnson’s Outreach Foundation is partnering with Roseg24kldplates and providing a complimentary Mother’s Day brunch of chicken and waffles, breakfast chimichangas, PB&J French toast, potatoes and eggs, among other dishes. The event will take place Saturday, May 8, from noon to 5 p.m..

Info: eventbrite.com for registration