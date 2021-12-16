By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

South Pasadena’s Republic of Lucha has unveiled its seventh and final gallery show of 2021, “Luchapolis,” which pays homage to the art of lucha libre.

“There’s been a relationship with masks throughout history in Mexico, going all the way back to the Mayans,” said Jorge Gutierrez, the animator, director and artist behind the “Luchapolis” exhibit.

“I think the idea that anybody can put on a mask and become a hero or a villain is very universal but also very Mexican.”

Born in Mexico City, Gutierrez has admired the world of lucha libre since he was a child. After graduating from CalArts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in experiential animation, he wrote and directed the nine-episode animated miniseries “Maya and the Three” for Netflix, the Emmy- and Annie-award-winning “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera” for Nickelodeon, and a host of other praised bodies of work.

“I always say, especially in animation, that 99% of children draw, and the artists are the ones who didn’t stop. As a kid, I just never stopped,” he said.

Gutierrez has often sought inspiration for his art from the cultural and historical influences and icons who have mesmerized him throughout his life, and the “Luchapolis” show is no different.

“One of the things I love about the gallery is that you are getting a glimpse into this very intense, crazy world of Mexican wrestling,” he explained. “Lucha means fight, and libre is free. It’s basically the free fight, but what it really means is fighting to be free.

“The Aztecs had a belief that it mattered what you did in your life, but it also mattered how you died. In the tradition of Mexican wrestling, a lot of wrestlers have died in the ring. They’re like these tragic gladiators, and so I love this idea that if you died in the ring, you will be remembered forever and get to live forever in stories.”

While the exhibition presents a diverse myriad colorful representations showcasing the lucha libre world, Gutierrez explained that one of his favorite pieces from the collection is the depiction of a skull with two wrestler masks within the eyes. The work is titled “Lucho,” which translates to “he fought.”

“Even after their death, their mask lives on and their ideals live on,” he said.

While the concept of death is ever-present in lucha libre, so too is life, as seen in one of Gutierrez’s other favorite pieces that celebrate the vibrant energy that surrounds wrestling entertainment. The work is titled “El Barto” and depicts a tattooed rendition of Bart Simpson as if he were in a raucous crowd of fans.

“A lot of people think about Mexican wrestling thinking it might be violent, but at the end of the day wrestling is theater for the masses,” he said. “It’s really fun, you know, and it’s very weird, but fighting brings the world together.”

On opening night, fans perused the collection, an ode to the mythology and heroism of the luchadores.

“My favorite thing about Mexican wrestling is this idea that these wrestlers are real,” he said. “They’re real people. So, while you can see Spider-Man and Batman in a movie, you can see these guys in movies and they’re real people, too. I was told, ‘Hey, be careful because your teacher might be a lucho or the bus driver might be a lucho or the taxi driver… you don’t know.’ Secret identities are everywhere, so I grew up thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I live in a city full of heroes and villains that walk amongst us.’ And I think that’s very unique.”

“Luchapolis”

WHEN: Through Jan. 6

WHERE: 1020 Mission Street, Suite H, South Pasadena

COST: Free admission

INFO: republicoflucha.com