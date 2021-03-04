By Frier McCollister

In Japanese cuisine, gozen refers to a traditional “set” meal of an entrée accompanied by soup, rice and two or three side dishes. Shun translates as “speed.”

Gozen Shun opened Feb. 8 and its gozen meals are packaged and served for take away in a cunningly designed box with five compartments. The soup comes separately. And, yes, the service is speedy.

Occupying a storefront on Cordova Street, just west of South Lake — previously occupied by Delicatessen by Ozawa — Gozen Shun represents the first foray into Pasadena by Okidoki Dining Corp., a Santa Ana-based restaurant and consulting group. The 35-year-old group owns and operates seven Japanese restaurants, mostly in Orange County.

With the company for 20 years, general manager Yasu Kitagawa said Gozen Shun is owned by a local retailer and entrepreneur Naoki Shinozuka. A mutual acquaintance introduced Shinozuka to the group.

“The owner, Mr. Shinozuka, was always willing to have a new type of business and he has experience with restaurants, too,” Kitagawa said.

“So, he was always looking for an opportunity. When the pandemic happened, many of the stores he had in the malls completely shut down. He thought it would be the time to realistically proceed with a new business.”

The move was seemingly counterintuitive. However, with other operations closing, landlords were willing to negotiate.

“In the company, we had a big conversation, about whether we should take this consulting job or not,” Kitagawa said. “But, we had an opportunity to do something new in the city of Pasadena.”

While the dining group’s collection focuses on the familiar varieties of Japanese cuisine, Gozen Shun’s menu and format are radical departures. They represent a fresh approach that maintains tradition and emphasizes healthy ingredients. It helps that the food is also quite tasty.

As the lead management consultant on the new venture, Kitagawa identified Pasadena as a viable and receptive market.

“In the city of Pasadena, the people are accepting and willing to try a new concept,” he said. “We can be challenged to try something we actually wanted to do. I really felt that the city of Pasadena, the people here are very accepting. That’s the biggest reason I wanted to try, even though it was the middle of the pandemic.”

Chef Makoto Kariu is responsible for the idea, created the menu and runs the kitchen at Gozen Shun. A native of Japan’s Kyushu Island, Kariu grew up in Kobe outside Osaka and accrued his culinary experience working at Il Boccalone, a high-end Italian restaurant in Tokyo.

“I’m experienced in Japan in Italian food in Tokyo,” Kariu said.

“I moved here six years ago and started in Japanese food with Okidoki, in the Orange County area.”

Now experienced in ramen and udon preparations, he’s also a trained sushi chef — all skills acquired since he arrived in Southern California in 2014.

“The meaning of Gozen is to honor another by sharing the importance of food and it was originally named for the emperor’s meal,” Kariu said. “It’s a traditional style in the Japanese culture and was a way to serve a balanced meal. We handpick high-quality ingredients by seasons and cook using traditional Japanese methods to share the culture.”

The core of Kariu’s menu is 10 varieties of gozen. Each entrée comes with miso soup, rice, salad and two side dishes: a spherical scoop of minced red beets in mirin, as well as shishito peppers and baby corn. It’s served in the unusually designed, sectioned boxes.

According to Kariu, the popular favorite is the grilled black cod with miso ($24). The seasonal tempura ($22) features shrimp, pumpkin, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushrooms, sweet potatoes and broccoli. Vegetable tempura ($15) and a steamed vegetable option ($14) are also available.

The Jidori fried chicken ($18) is definitely worth a try. Served in crisp, succulent boneless chunks, it’s prepared in traditional karaage-style, dusted in rice starch before frying. There’s also grilled teriyaki Jidori chicken ($18). By the way, Jidori refers to the cage-free, organic practice for raising poultry.

“The meat itself has more texture to it and you get more flavor out of it, too,” Kitagawa said. “That’s why we wanted to use it.”

Also, notably, Kariu uses imported Japanese rice exclusively at Gozen Shun.

The entrée selections can be found in salads and bowls here as well and there are curry and udon preparations. However, make no mistake the gozen boxes are the main attraction here and Kariu’s cooking will hold one’s attention.

The location on Cordova may present challenges. Although it’s directly adjacent to the bustle of South Lake, parking is not easy. The spare parkway along the sidewalk is reserved for outdoor tables.

“We want to go outside, too,” Kitagawa said. “The walkway here is a little narrower, so it’s a little harder. Still, we’ll try to put two or three tables out maybe next month. We do our best with takeout, but the food is better when you are eating as soon as it’s ready.”

The restaurant expects to make quarterly changes to the menu. “Hopefully, we can just provide always something new to the people in Pasadena, the local people,” Kitagawa said.”