By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Forest Lawn will once again bring the tradition of a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) to the community.

Forest Lawn’s authentic celebration will activate a virtual altar of remembrance directly in community member’s home spaces from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Highlights for the Día de los Muertos celebration include:

• Live colorful folkloric dance performances by Ballet Folclorico Internacional.

• Mariachi performances by Alexander Cruz and Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Mexicana.

• Catrina and alebrijes (spirit guides) artworks.

• Larger-than-life human Catrinas.

• Exquisite ofrenda (altars) presentation.

• Holiday cultural expressions: a live interview with Fr. Mario Juarez from Christ Cathedral.

This year’s event will be a mixture of live performance and recorded performances.

It also marks the third appearance of 6-foot-tall Catrina sculptures, artisanal creations crafted by Forest Lawn’s floral designers and inspired by Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations.

The skeletal women symbolize the return of departed loved ones and are a reminder to be true to oneself and enjoy life. Each of Forest Lawn’s Catrina sculptures has her own personality, with distinct costumes and accessories inspired by the early 20th century, the period when Catrinas were first popularized by Jose Guadalupe Posada and Diego Rivera. In addition to the sculptures, there will be four live Catrinas.

“Virtual events have allowed Forest Lawn to continue the community connection that is at the core of what we do,” said Rodolfo Saenz, Forest Lawn’s senior vice president, marketing.

“The virtual Día de los Muertos event will bring us together, even when we can’t be together in person, which is, in some ways, fitting for a holiday celebrates remembering loved ones we cannot be with.”

Streaming is available via Forest Lawn’s Facebook page live and following the event, facebook.com/ForestLawn.