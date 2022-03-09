By Jordan Houston

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

On the heels of strict COVID-19 safety restrictions, the Glendale Youth Orchestra is gearing up for a new performance.

The orchestra, comprising dozens of students ranging from sixth grade to college, will present “Symphonic Adventures” at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the historic Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Boulevard. The second concert of its 33rd season, the orchestra will showcase the students’ appreciation for classical music, as well as feature two of the five 2022 Concerto winners.

General admission tickets will be available for $18 at the theater’s box office. Students, children and seniors may purchase tickets for $16.

Unlike most symphonies, “Symphonic Adventures” blends sounds from a plethora of iconic composers and musicians, including the likes of Beethoven, Bruch, Schubert, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky, according to Glendale Youth Orchestra music director and conductor Henry Shin.

“It’s like eating your veggies. It’s for the health of their careers as growing musicians — to do it at least once,” Shin said.

“I always want to have a big symphony that they can sink their teeth into. A lot of my students that came to me early on throughout their high school careers haven’t done this, so I thought how can I catch them up, in a way, in the short time I have left.

“With this symphony, instead of one composer, I’m going to pull movements from different symphonies by different composers and stitch it together to play one large symphony.”

The student soloists are Valerie Chen, 14, and 15-year-old Angela Hernandez. The pair, both violinists, have played since before they were 10 and each amassed a lengthy list of accolades.

GYO, consisting of roughly 25 to 30 students, has been prepping extensively for the upcoming concert, despite obstacles brought on by the pandemic, Shin said.

According to Shin, a symphony is a longer form of musical composition for orchestra — as opposed to an overture. It normally consists of several large sections, or movements, at least one of which usually employs sonata form, and chronicles a singular composer.

“Playing on a symphony is like a rite of passage,” said Shin, who has worked with GYO since 2019. “There is a sense of accomplishment because you feel like you fully understand a composer.”

Every student should have the chance to participate, he noted — but the pandemic has curtailed the opportunity for a majority of his current students.

Because social distancing guidelines required the group to restructure how they practiced and performed, Shin was inspired to delve into “Symphonic Adventures” as a way to make up for lost time, he said.

“We’ve faced a lot of challenges and restrictions on how we were supposed to sit and how we need to be masked, which causes a lot of challenges because normally we sit close together and share music stands,” Shin explained. “We had to think about not just that but also what kind of music can we play if we are rehearsing separately with strings only or brass only.

“I felt really bad for a long time during the pandemic when we were doing these virtually and essentially making music videos — it’s not really orchestral playing. When we got back to playing in person again, I thought we were hungry and needed to play a symphony.”

The orchestra has conducted eight rehearsals since January. The conductor first met with each section separately, such as winds or strings, for hourlong sessions. Around the beginning of February, GYO practiced as a unit again.

“It’s been a lot of prep work,” Shin said. “I was singing all of the missing parts.”

Since 2015, Shin has also served as the director of orchestras at Pasadena City College. He is the music director and conductor of the nationally acclaimed Harmony Project Orchestras, the Valley Philharmonic Orchestra and the Kadima Conservatory Philharmonic.

A classical fanatic from an early age, Shin is pursuing his doctoral studies at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

The conductor said he hopes to instill the same level of musical passion within his students.

“For the students, I want them to have the experiences that I’ve had with classical music as a young child and growing up,” Shin said. “It really brought so much joy to me and as a teenager at their age right now. That’s where I found a lot of my escape when I had a really bad day or I was fighting with my parents. Classical music was always my outlet to decompress.”

That’s exactly why he meshes with the framework of GYO.

The orchestra, created in 1989, aims to empower young musicians to express themselves through music, while acquiring skills, discipline and “enhanced creativity.” Its mission is also to guide its students to “transform through music, as well as through life, into better citizens of our communities and the world at large.”

GYO, supported by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, has been a resident company of the Alex Theatre for more than 20 years. It is also an Emeritus Premier LA Phil Youth Orchestra Mentorship Program, its site continues.

“I’m hoping those that attend the concert, an older adult, that it might be fresh and new,” Shin said of “Symphonic Adventures.”

“I hope they have a wonderful experience seeing their child up there or rekindle their love for classical music.”

“Symphonic Adventures” by the Glendale Youth Orchestra

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 13

WHERE: Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Boulevard, Glendale

COST: Tickets start at $18; $16 for ADA;

$10 for seniors older than 65 and students

INFO: glendaleyouthorchestra.com, alextheatre.org