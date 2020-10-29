By Olivia Dow

Crowd cheering, blood pumping and entertaining thousands of singing fans. These are experiences that artists everywhere are missing after the COVID-19 pandemic has halted concerts around the globe.

Artists are not the only people missing the rush of live music, fans are feeling the void as well.

Now, artists are bringing concerts to audiences at home. While these concerts may be different than what fans are used to, jamming out to your favorite artist in your pajamas could be a different, but just as enjoyable experience.

Here are a few artists who are bringing live music to viewers at home.

Patty Griffin

5 p.m. Saturdays, November 7, November 21 and December 5

Patty Griffin will bring “Patty Griffin: A Residency Streaming Live from The Continental Club” to living rooms everywhere. Each show in the three-night series will be new with partial proceeds going to benefit 18 independent venues in the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate the live music community. A series trailer video is available via Griffin’s socials now.

General admission tickets are $25; residency pass for all three streams is $60. Tickets: at mandolin.com

ekoostik hookah

5 p.m. Saturday, November 7

Everybody’s favorite Ohio jam band tries to quell pandemic boredom with a live show that’s free.

The stream will be found at nugs.tv website.

Dumpstaphunk

6 p.m. Saturday, November 7

The funk and jam band Dumpstaphunk doesn’t stray too far from home for its virtual show. They’ll play at Tipitina’s in New Orleans

Tickets are $14.99 for the HD broadcast or $59.99 for six shows through Tipitina’s.

Tickets for the show can be found on the nugs.tv website.

Niall Horan

10 p.m. Saturday, November 7

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan will bring “Heartbreak Weather” to the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall for fans across the globe.

Tickets are $20 on universe.com, a Ticketmaster partner. (No fees associated.) Proceeds from the show will be given to the #WeNeedCrew fund.

The Radiators

6 p.m. Friday, November 13

New Orleans rockers The Radiators will hit the Tipitina’s stage as well.

Tickets are $19.99 and can be found on the nugs.tv website.

Metallica

3 p.m. Saturday, Nov 14

Metallica will perform live and acoustic at Metallica HQ in San Rafael, California.

Tickets start at $14.99 on the nugs.tv website. The profits from the show benefit the All Within My Hands foundation.

Brendan Benson

3:20 p.m. Saturday, November 14

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Brendan Benson will celebrate his 50th birthday with a livestream from the 5 Spot in Nashville. He’ll be accompanied by a full band comprised of members of The Shins, Eagles of Death Metal and Neon Castles.

Tickets start at $15 and can be found on the Noon Chorus website, noonchorus.com/brendan-benson/

Toto

7 p.m. Saturday, November 21

The classic rock band Toto will debut its new lineup during the show that replaces a massive worldwide tour the “Africa” act was supposed to do.

Tickets to see Toto are $15 and can be purchased on dice.fm.

Master Class with Sebastian Bach

6 p.m. Thursday, November 16

Rocker and Broadway star Sebastian Bach offers virtual vocal lessons. (Why not?)

Tickets are $300 and can be purchased through the universe.com website.

The Soul Rebels and Big Freedia

7 p.m. Saturday, Nov 21

The Soul Rebels, an eight-piece New Orleans-based brass ensemble, teams with bounce’s Big Freedia for a livestream from Tipitina’s.

Tickets are on the nugs.tv website and are $14.99 for the one show and tickets for six shows for $59.99.

Jonas Brothers

TBA Thursday, December 3

Continuing with their comeback, The Jonas Brothers are working with Lenovo to host a free concert for fans. Further details for the show are to be announced.

Keep your eyes peeled on jonasbrothers.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

6 p.m. Friday, December 18

The TSO couldn’t bring its bombastic shows to arenas this holiday season, so the collective will perform virtually.

Tickets start at $30 and can be found at https://tsolivestream.com/tso/livestream/ n