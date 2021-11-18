By Laura Latzko

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

The International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena brings together manufacturers, designers and wholesalers offering a wide selection of items.

Organized by InterGem, the show runs from Friday, Nov. 19, to Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Pasadena Convention Center.

“What’s nice about the show is whatever you are looking for in gems and jewelry is going to be there,” said Arnold Duke, InterGem Inc. owner.

“It’s a nice assortment of exhibitors with different merchandise.”

The Pasadena show will boast around 100 vendors, selling products with silver, gold, diamonds, pearls, rhinestones or beads as well as raw materials. Categories include fine jewelry, silver, fashion jewelry, gems, beads or gifts and accessories. Repair work and custom jewelers will be available, too.

“If you’ve got your grandmother’s ring, and you want to make it updated and change it into something else, we can do that,” Duke said.

At one of the shows, two sisters had two rings created from their grandmother’s jewelry. Others have brought in photographs to have lost or stolen jewelry recreated.

“When it comes to jewelry, the sky is the limit. Anything is possible,” Duke said.

A number of local companies, including Los Angeles boutique jeweler Lo Rador, have been taking part in InterGem shows for decades.

Sitting at booth 311, Lo Rador was founded in 1985 by Lawrence and Maria Law. About 15 years ago, their daughter Peih-Gee Law, who appeared on “Survivor: China” and “Survivor Cambodia-Second Chance,” joined them.

Before her parents, Peih-Gee’s grandfather was in the gemstone business in Hong Kong.

Her mother and father worked as a nurse and aeronautical engineer, respectively, before changing careers. What started out as a side business turned into a full-time job specializing in jewelry.

Many exhibitors, including Curtis J. Lewis, will bring a wide selection. Lewis is a designer, manufacturer and estate jewelry reseller who specializes in fine original and contemporary jewelry with various price points. This includes estate jewelry that is purchased and resold.

“We want to make sure the piece is sound, that it is built to last, that you get your money’s worth out of everything you buy from us,” Lewis said. “If that piece meets that requirement and it is preowned, I’m happy to put it back into the showcase and resell it.”

Lewis offers finer sterling jewelry, 14- to 18-karat gold and platinum pieces with diamonds and natural gemstones and fashion jewelry made from brass and stainless steel.

Lewis’ items tend to come from the 1980s and ’90s. However, he had offered art deco pieces from the 1920s, postmodern jewelry from the ’40s and ’50s, and Edwardian jewelry from the 1800s.

Wide variety

Lewis said consumers see a wider variety than they would at a jewelry store.

“People are excited when they come to these events. You get an opportunity to see so much more,” Lewis said.

One family of sellers from Greece uses gold, silver and copper in its jewelry.

“We do have some designers who make very unusual artistic, artsy jewelry that you won’t find anywhere else. We have everything from the traditional six-prong Tiffany diamond ring to some of the wildest, craziest jewels and jewelry that you can ever imagine,” Duke said.

Lo Radar offers creative pieces made with various gemstones, which, Peih-Gee said, she uses as the base for her designs.

“A lot of other jewelers will buy premade settings, and they will buy the gemstones and put them together,” Peih-Gee said. “I can always tell when that happens because they don’t always fit right in that setting. Whereas for me, I do a custom basket, which is what the gemstone sits in, so the gemstone can sit perfectly. It’s not sitting up too much or too low. I let the shape of the stone dictate how the setting is going to look.”

Peih-Gee often tries to incorporate unusual gemstones, such as teal sapphires or purple garnets, into her pieces. Recently, she has been working a lot with color-changing gemstones.

Attendees will often find unexpected treasures at the show.

“You go booth to booth, and you think you know what you are looking for,” Duke said.

“All of a sudden, you then come up on a booth. You never thought about this type of jewelry, or you never thought about those kinds of color combinations. Everybody makes great discoveries at the show.”

Prices range from $1 for rocks and crystals to $1 million for diamonds.

Jewelers can find supplies such as clasps for necklaces, bead-stringing cords, or prongs for rings.

Reputable career

InterGem hosts about 60 U.S. shows per year.

Duke’s father, Herbert Sr., founded InterGem in 1967 with a small show in Washington, D.C., and later expanded it. Previously, he was a lingerie salesman.

Armed with a background in gemology, Herbert Sr. passed his love of jewelry on to Duke, who also owns two jewelry stores in New Mexico.

“A lot of families, they would go to football games and go hunting and fishing,” said Duke, a turquoise miner and gem expert.

“Our family, every weekend we would pack the car up and go look for rocks. We were either breaking rocks or panning for gold all over the country.”

From the early days, the shows provided a space for buyers to purchase items directly from designers, manufacturers and wholesalers. Longtime exhibitors have been working with the company for 30 to 40 years. Some are second- and third-generation jewelers.

Lewis has been participating in InterGem shows since the early ’90s. He started his business unofficially in 1989 and went on his own in 1991.

Based in New York, Lewis travels to 30 to 35 shows around the country per year. He has been working with his son, who joined his company out of college, for about a year.

The show continues to have exhibitors from across the United States and countries such as Brazil, Thailand and India. However, those numbers are fewer because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Lewis said his sales are up because consumers are spending more money on jewelry and less on travel. He called it an investment.

“If you are willing to spend into something that is better made, that’s going to be an heirloom piece,” Lewis said.

“That’s something that’s going to outlive you, and that’s something that your kids can wear and maybe even your grandkids can own someday. When people start thinking in terms of that, they realize it’s not that high to spend a couple of thousand dollars on a piece of jewelry that will live for a century or more.”

Outfits, including Lo Rador, are just starting to participate in local shows again after taking time off during the height of the pandemic. Usually, the company takes part in around 15 to 20 shows annually around the country. Peih-Gee said orders from long-time customers helped her small business to survive during COVID-19.

Word-of-mouth advertising has always been an important way to generate sales.

“It’s so much easier when you have a good relationship with a client, and they come back and buy from you and recommend you to people,” Peih-Gee said.

Her returning patrons tend to be professional women who are purchasing jewelry pieces, such as rings, for themselves. Many of them are jewelry collectors.

Various services

At the shows, attendees can meet miners, stonecutters or designers who work with gemstones. Often, these exhibitors will share more about their work.

“They’ll get out sketch pad and show you how they sketched that piece, how they picked the stones and why they picked those stones. It’s some of the most interesting people you’ll ever meet,” Duke said.

“They’re from all over the world. There’s lots of languages spoken there. There’s lots of cultures there. It really is a great eclectic mix of everything from the jewelry world.”

The buyers are diverse, from fledgling jewelers to engaged couples.

“We cater to the brand-new, novice beginner who has never been to the jewelry show and also the highest, most sophisticated professionals in the world,” Duke said.

“We have diamond dealers that will bring diamonds in every size, shape and color. We will have diamonds that you can buy for $5, and we will have diamonds that cost $500,000.”

Recently, Duke has noticed an increased interest in ethnic jewelry from Nepal and Tibet. Stones, gems and crystals with metaphysical properties are popular, too.

“We have a lot of people who will come to the show, sit on the ground and hold crystals in their hands with their eyes closed, as they concentrate to feel the vibrations of the stone,” Duke said.

Lewis said it is important for consumers to ask questions and to keep receipts.

“If it’s a fine jewelry piece, I’m going to put the weight,” Lewis said. “I’m going to the diamond and gemstone weights. I’m going to be very specific. It’s what you spend your money on.”

The International Gem and Jewelry Show

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19, to Sunday, Nov. 21

WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center, Hall B, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena

COST: $6 in advance; $8 at the door; free for military, licensed wholesale buyers, teachers and schools. Attendees and vendors are required to wear masks and be vaccinated.

INFO: 301-294-1640, intergem.com