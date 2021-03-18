By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Frostig School’s two locations will celebrate the resilience and accomplishments of their students during the virtual fundraiser, “Falcon’s Flight: Sky’s the Limit,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

The Pasadena and West Los Angeles locations serve children and teens who have complex learning challenges, said Yuki Jimbo, The Frostig Center’s director of development. The West Los Angeles school rents space from Bel Air Presbyterian Church on Mulholland Drive.

Frostig School has been serving children, teens and young adults with learning challenges since 1951. It offers a full range of academic and support services for children with learning differences such as dyslexia, processing disorders, high-functioning autism and ADHD.

The fundraiser will feature inspiring stories, student performances and auction packages, all virtually.

“A lot of other organizations are having to flip the switch and pivot and go to online,” Jimbo said.

“We wanted ours to be different, not the same old, same old.”

To keep patrons entertained, comedian and trivia master Ryan Budds will serve as emcee. He will guide guests through the program, which includes short trivia quizzes.

Students will entertain as well with solos in addition to a poem about autism.

“We do have students with that diagnosis,” she said. “Frostig’s niche is helping children with complex learning difficulties. It’s not just autism and ADD. These are students with multiple diagnoses, which makes them more complex and challenging as far as educating goes. Frostig is up to that task.”

The event may be virtual, but food is still involved. Guests may select a dinner party package prepared by the award-winning restaurant Sierra Fusion in Sierra Madre and have it delivered to their home. For something lighter, guests may choose to enjoy a charcuterie box prepared by the La Canada Cheese Shop.

Tickets are $5,000 for gold sponsors; $2,500 for silver sponsors; $1,500 for a dinner party for eight guests; $800 for a dinner party for four guests and $125 for VIP tickets.

The most important aspect of the fundraiser is the students and parents get to tell their stories.

“We’ll have interviews with students about how Frostig has made a difference in their lives,” Jimbo said.

“We also interviewed a couple of parents about how it has changed the lives of their children and families. They say Frostig makes a world of difference and improves their outlook on life and their future. We’re proud of that.”

The fundraiser will add funds to the general operating costs. The students’ education is funded by either the school district or private pay.

“Even that is not enough to cover the costs,” Jimbo said.

Executive Director Dean Conklin added, “We can’t wait to gather virtually with our community of Frostig families, alumni and friends. We have much to celebrate, to share and to look forward to.”

“Falcon’s Flight: Sky’s the Limit”

7 p.m. Saturday, March 20

frostigschool.org

For tickets, call Lorena Bunting at 626-429-5393 or email lorena@frostig.org