By Patricia Cunliffe

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Some people recognize the problems that a community faces and sincerely hope things improve.

For the youth of Northwest Pasadena, Jasmine Abdullah Richards is someone who can’t wait for the powers that be to make changes.

The Black Lives Matter Pasadena founder knows very well the challenges that lie ahead.

“The school-to-prison pipeline works very well and they want to keep it going. These kids in school aren’t making them enough money, but these kids in jail and prison will make them all the dollars they need,” Richards explained.

The 2012 Pasadena Police murder of Kendrec McDade, an unarmed 19-year-old Black athlete, with no criminal record, was the impetus for Richards to begin a Pasadena chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Richards gained national attention in 2016 for being the first African American woman convicted of “lynching” by a Pasadena jury. She was sentenced by Judge Elaine Lu for rushing to the aid of an unknown African American woman who was accused of not paying for her meal. She said she thought the person was being handled roughly by Pasadena Police.

According to the California Penal Code, “lynching” was the act of helping to release another person from the custody of a police officer by means of a “riot.” Gov. Jerry Brown removed the term from the criminal code in 2015, and it became more appropriately known as “attempting to unlawfully remove a suspect from police officers.”

In 2017, Richards began a free youth summer program, the BLM Pasadena Freedom School. The Freedom School is designed to develop a positive sense of self and community, as well as learn about the vast contributions made by African Americans.

They talk about life values using examples that are familiar to them. On Mondays they give back by doing community service and feeding those who are unhoused. Wednesdays and Fridays they head out on field trips to broaden their life experiences and enjoy summer activities. The school actively raises funds and awareness to help the students. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/93784b68

“Jasmine is a brave and resilient member of this community,” said teacher Steven Sneed, who donated Freedom School T-shirts.

“She often does things for the community that others are afraid to do. She is always on the frontline for our people. If you ever get a chance to see her work with the youth you will see passion, enthusiasm, commitment and determination.”

Sneed is also the director of the documentary “Pasadena: Exploring Solutions to Reduce Gang Violence.”

The BLM Pasadena Freedom School, which meets at Jackie Robinson Park, is 100% community organized and funded. BLM Pasadena also holds meetings at La Pintoresca Park at 4 p.m. Sundays. They feed everyone who attends, and they hold discussions on Black love, Black rage, programs that are needed in the school system and the injustices that they see and experience constantly.

“I’m tired of burying my friends,” Richards said. “This is something that has plagued my community and I’m making it my duty to end that. I don’t know how I’ve been getting the money for all this, but I have…by the Grace of God. But now I need more people to step up.”

Freedom School volunteer Adriana Bautista deemed it important to volunteer for the organization.

“I volunteer because I’ve met youth who’ve participated in the program and I heard from them how much they loved it,” Bautista said.

“I also think it’s important to support grassroots organizations and initiatives that are truly community driven. This youth group builds community and engages the youth, through the different field trips, activities and celebration of Black culture.”

This year, for the first time, BLM Pasadena Freedom School hired two paid mentors, Emoni Waiters and Amari Stewart, both of whom are former BLM Pasadena youth.

“Jasmine looks out for the kids, even after the program finishes,” Bautista said. “They are excited to see her and give her honest updates on their lives. There aren’t enough accessible opportunities for kids in Northwest Pasadena, so sustaining Freedom School by volunteering and donating does make an impact.”

Like-minded individuals support Richards as well.

“I support Pasadena Black Lives Matter 100%,” said Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of civil rights activist the Rev. Ralph David Abernathy and author of “Partners to History: Martin Luther King Jr, Ralph David Abernathy and the Civil Rights Movement.”

“Freedom School for the youth is amazing,” Abernathy said.

Florence Annang, Thrive Learning Lab director, added, “I think Jasmine’s Freedom School is so empowering for the youth of the Northwest and investing in their future.”