As part of its 100th-year celebration, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation will host its first celebrity centennial golf tournament on Monday, May 16, at the private Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank.

All tournament participants will compete and play one of Southern California’s most iconic courses alongside legendary athletes and celebrities who have influenced the stadium’s rich history and the area.

Rose Bowl Stadium participants will receive a customized gift bag.

The event proceeds will directly benefit the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation’s mission to preserve, protect and enhance the Rose Bowl Stadium’s future as a National Historic Landmark.

Participation is tax deductible, minus the value of any benefits received in support of the Rose Bowl Stadium’s centennial birthday.

Opening in 1924 and sitting in the shadows of some of Los Angeles’s most famous movie studios, Lakeside Golf Club remains one the most coveted rounds of golf in Southern California and the Western United States.

America’s Stadium is celebrating its centennial, which began on New Year’s Day. Later this year, it plans to reschedule the Rose Bowl Party of the Century as the venue’s formal birthday party held on the iconic stadium turf.

The original Party of the Century date was postponed due to the pandemic. Participants in the golf tournament can receive access to discounted Party of the Century packages for a cost-saving to attend both coveted Centennial events.

To register, go to rosebowlcentennial.com.