By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in UCLA and Pacific 12 conference history, died July 4 in his home in Newport Beach, after a two-year battle with cancer.

In his 20-year career as head coach of the blue and gold, Donahue constantly outmatched his peers, beating Pac-12 teams 98 times and with 151 total wins with the Bruins, he more than doubles any other coach’s record.

“There aren’t enough words to properly honor Terry Donahue and what he means to the Bruin family and anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him,” said current UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly.

“He epitomizes everything you strive to be as a coach and as a human being. Since the moment I stepped on campus, he’s been an incredible mentor and one of the most authentic, humble and toughest men I’ve ever met. He loved UCLA with all he had, and I can’t express how important his guidance and friendship has been for me. He is an irreplaceable representation of the Bruin way.

“We will always love and play for TD. Our deepest condolences to Andrea, the Donahue family and everyone lucky enough to know him.”

His career at UCLA began as an undersized defensive tackle struggling to get playing time. However, in his final two years, Donahue got his chance of becoming the first-string defensive tackle and starting 21 consecutive games. He was on the 1966 UCLA football team, who upset the top-ranked Michigan State for the school’s first Rose Bowl win.

He began his college coaching career as an unpaid assistant for Pepper Rodgers at Kansas. He eventually followed Rodgers to UCLA as an offensive line coach in 1971 and stayed when Dick Vermeil replaced Rodgers three years later.

At 31, Donahue took the reins of the football program after Vermeil left for the head coaching spot for the Philadelphia Eagles. In his tenure, UCLA went 151-74-8, winning or sharing five league titles.

Donahue led his teams to constant post-season success becoming the first coach to win seven straight bowl games, winning three Rose Bowl games in 1983, 1984 and 1986. UCLA also won the 1985 Fiesta Bowl, 1986 Freedom Bowl, 1987 Aloha Bowl and 1989 Cotton Bowl. He was also the first to appear in the Rose Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

In 1996 he retired from UCLA’s football team and moved to the press box, calling games for CBS, Fox and the NFL Network.

He transitioned to professional football, serving as the 49ers’ director of player personnel from 1999-2000 and as the general manager from 2001-2005.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He joined the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1997 and the press box at the Rose Bowl was renamed the Terry Donahue Pavilion in 2013.

Donahue was born in the city of angels on June 24, 1944. He grew up as one of five brothers in North Hollywood and played football at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Andrea, his three daughters: Nicole, Michele and Jennifer; along with his three sons-in-law and 10 grandchildren.