For a third week, people came out to question the still unexplained decision made by City Manager Steve Mermell to reassign Fire Chief Bertal Washington to his office to work on Pasadena’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) System.

But instead of criticizing Mermell, two speakers who are former colleagues and old friends of the chief, spent much of their their time at the speaker’s podium lionizing the embattled Washington.

Perhaps even more interesting, however, were the relatively tepid statements offered by Washington’s two top defenders, Councilman John Kennedy, chair of the city’s Public Safety Committee, and Councilman Tyron Hampton. Much like the two speakers, neither Kennedy nor Hampton on Monday questioned Mermell’s decision, as they had in past meetings to the point of publicly threatening Mermell’s job if reasons for the reassignment were not forthcoming.

In his remarks, former Las Vegas Fire Chief David Washington, once Bertral Washington’s boss, told of the reasons why he promoted the Pasadena chief during his career with the Las Vegas Fire Department.

“I was in this room several years ago and listened to him being excited and being ratified by this City Council to be your fire chief,” said David Washington.

The former chief described Bertral Washington as a church-going father of two teenage children who has been married for 20 years and lives in Pasadena.

“Why did I promote him? Associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree. That’s just his education. When you look for a fire chief, you look for integrity, you look for honesty. These types of attributes Bertral Washington has, without a doubt,” he told the council.

After Bertral Washington became chief in Pasadena in 2014, previously serving as chief of the Clark County Fire Department since 2010, the Pasadena department improved its Public Protection Classification rating to Insurance Services Office (ISO) Class One. Only 32 fire departments in the country are both accredited and ISO Class One, David Washington pointed out.

“We are talking about a very solid individual with great credentials and it is sad to see the things that are going on, because I have been following it in various news outlets and I think it’s just shameful, and I think you guys,” he said to the council, “should give some consideration to this jewel that you have.”

Calling the Pasadena chief “a community guy,” David Washington implored the council to “consider giving this man an opportunity to continue serving this great city.”

Last month, Bertral Washington’s reassignment became a public concern, with both Kennedy and Hampton hammering away at Mermell for reassigning the chief. Washington, who has not appeared before the council or spoken publicly about the situation, is still collecting his chief’s salary, which is a maximum of $228,000 a year. But he has been replaced as chief by Deputy Chief Bryan Frieders, who was appointed acting chief by Mermell.

Washington had been feuding with the Pasadena Firefighters Association, Local 809, over the wearing of mourning bands by local firefighters in honor of four Northern California firefighters killed in 2018 while fighting wildfires.

Acting on grievances filed by local firefighters, Administrative Law Judge Bernhard Rohrbacher criticized city officials for not retracting a petition created by two battalion chiefs to win support for Chief Washington from firefighters over his decision to disallow the armbands. Rohrbacher ultimately found that the Fire Department violated the law governing collective bargaining for public employees by circulating the petition among union members, “in a manner that tended to coerce them to sign it and to, thereby, side with management against Local 809,” the judge wrote.

At Monday’s meeting, Mermell was not asked questions and did not comment on the Washington matter.

A second person to speak, Addington Stewart, a retired St. Louis fire captain and president of the International Association of Black Professional Firefighters, said “An honorable man is being disrespected by the city of Pasadena.”

“It’s unconscionable that we are dealing with these sorts of things in 2020,” Stewart said. “If we don’t have answers for this, the people responsible for not providing answers should be terminated.”

During portions of the council’s past two meetings, Kennedy and Hampton prodded Mermell to explain why Washington was reassigned, and each time Mermell refused, citing employee privacy as his reason, a rationale backed up by a legal opinion offered by City Attorney Michele Beal Bagneris.

During his time to speak, Kennedy thanked the two men for attending the meeting, and lauded Washington for his professional accomplishments. However, “Bert is invested in this community and I am limited in on what I can say beyond that.”

Hampton also thanked David Washington and Stewart for attending, with Hampton encouraging people in the audience to attend the weekly council meetings and continue asking questions about Chief Washington.

“It is not appropriate in the type of world that we live in today to continue to have these types of of conversations,” Hampton said.